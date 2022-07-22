Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hit Up Paris After Las Vegas Wedding! 

Ooh la la!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been basking in each other’s love in the days following their surprise Las Vegas wedding, and what better place to do that than the City of Love itself?

The newlyweds were spotted in Paris on what might be their mini honeymoon on Thursday, painting the town and bringing Hollywood glam every step of the way.

Related: Ben Claimed He Got Divorced & Married On The SAME DAY!

Photos obtained by TMZ (click here to see them) show the power couple looking out of the balcony of their luxury hotel and taking in the sights before stepping out on the streets. The pair then looked red carpet ready as they headed to a dinner date, with J.Lo stunning in a long red dress and Ben rocking a suit and tie.

This is likely just one of many stops on Bennifer’s lovey-dovey roadtrip after their Sin City nuptials last Saturday. As we reported, the couple are planning to throw a colossal wedding party with loved ones at the Fargo star’s Georgia estate sometime in the next few weeks, which means the duo has plenty more honeymooning to do in the meantime!

Bonjour, Bennifer!

[Image via Netflix/Instagram/ABC]