Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Minister Shares MORE Romantic Deets About Vegas Wedding: ‘It Was Real’

There is at least one person who has no doubts when it comes to the love between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez! The man who married them!

By now, you know that the couple finally walked down the aisle and got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend. Jennifer expressed in her On The J.Lo newsletter how the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted,” writing:

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. … Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

So romantic!

“When love is real”… And yet, there are doubters out there.

Related: Ben Affleck Claims He Got Divorced & Married On The Same Day!?

Although it seemed like they were living on cloud nine, there may have been something going on behind closed doors pushing them to do such an impromptu wedding. A source previously spilled to The Post earlier this week that the 52-year-old singer was worried that Ben might have backed out of the big day! They explained:

“[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

Yikes! This is not really giving off those super romantic vibes witnesses have detailed…

And while many have since questioned how long the marriage will last, their minister for the ceremony has come forward to dispel anyone’s concerns about it. Ryan Wolfe made it clear to People that the love between Ben and Jen was so “real and evident” during the ceremony, expressing:

“Absolutely, you can see the love they had for each other. They definitely truly care and love each other. I’ve done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples – I can really tell it was real.”

Awww!!! He is something of an expert we guess!

As for whether Ryan thinks the newlyweds will stand the test of time? He told the outlet:

“It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure. After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they’re meant for each other.”

We love to hear it!

Kenosha Portis, who worked as a witness at the chapel, shared similar sentiments earlier this week, revealing how they became so overwhelmed with emotion during their vows that they shed some tears:

“As they were reading each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them.”

It sounds like this was such a beautiful day for Ben and Jen, and we’re so glad they got their fairytale ending. Reactions to the new details, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]