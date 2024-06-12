Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Attend Family Event -- But Stay Away From Each Other!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted together yet again amid all the divorce talk. Well, not together…

On Wednesday, the estranged couple were both spotted arriving at Ben’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation — you know how they do ceremonies for basically every grade now. His mom Jennifer Garner was there, too, of course. Innerestingly, Ben and J.Lo did NOT show up together. Ben was spotted arriving with his mother Chris Anne Boldt, while J.Lo pulled up with her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

This is unlike last week when Ben and Jen reportedly arrived at his 18-year-old daughter Violet’s high school grad party together. Of course, we know they left together but went their separate ways as soon as they could. We’ve since heard Ben was “furious” about J.Lo attracting cameras to the event, turning it into a PR damage control opportunity.

Not only did they not drive together, it seems they didn’t interact at all! Ben and Jen weren’t photographed together at Samuel’s graduation at all, near as we could tell. So did Jenny From The Block show up for her stepson but keep her distance from his dad? Huh. Certainly seems so…

In good news for shippers, Ben was once again wearing his wedding ring. So that’s something. You can see the pics on DailyMail.com HERE.

