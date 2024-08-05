Ben Affleck Shows Off BONKERS New Haircut Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce!

Got A Tip?

Is Ben Affleck debuting his “divorce hair”?

It’s no question things have been tense between the actor and his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez recently, but we didn’t expect him to take such drastic measures! In some new photos from the weekend, the 51-year-old actor is rocking a bold new haircut. Very midlife crisis…

Ben was spotted in El Lay in a leather jacket, aviator sunglasses, skinny jeans, and Red Hot Chili Peppers shirt while showing off a mohawk! Buzzed down to just about nothing on the sides and VERY short on top! Whoa! He was also reportedly riding a motorcycle! Um… what??

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

WOW!

Who had Ben going full rockstar mid-divorce on their 2024 bingo card?! Speaking of the split, no, he did NOT have his wedding ring on. Probably clashed with the biker jacket aesthetic.

The question is, however — is this new hairstyle a “crisis cut” or is he just prepping for a new film? He was filming The Accountant 2 last we heard, but that’s in post. He has a lot of new movies he’s been working on getting together, including a thriller called Animals with pal Matt Damon. But he wasn’t going to star in that one. Maybe he’s playing a smaller role? Like he did in Air and The Last Duel?

What do U think? Is this for a movie? Or just a wild decision like the phoenix back tattoo? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

