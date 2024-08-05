Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck REFUSE To Speak To Each Other -- And It's Really Screwing Up The Divorce!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are NOT on good terms!

It’s already been clear that the estranged couple hasn’t seen eye-to-eye lately since they’ve taken to different coasts to enjoy their summer amid divorce rumors. Ben even just purchased himself a brand new home in Los Angeles, which closed on J.Lo’s birthday. Y’know, the one he didn’t celebrate. Ouch!

As s**tty as this all is, apparently, it’s not even the worst of it! Despite attempts to make it seem like they’re *maybe* still working things out (such as continuing to wear their wedding rings), TMZ has discovered the duo are no longer on speaking terms. Uh-oh!

Sources told the outlet on Monday that the husband and wife aren’t talking, either in person or over the phone. This is the only reason their divorce is taking so long!

Insiders claim that this could’ve been a quick legal split, but because they aren’t willing to chat, everything is getting dragged out. Since they have a prenup, there really isn’t much to debate. The only asset they have to divide, per the confidants, is their Beverly Hills mansion, which they are currently trying to sell. With that in mind, they should be able to wrap up the legal docs — but nope!

Rather than get this done as fast as possible, neither the Marry Me star nor the Air director have hired lawyers yet. Instead, their business managers are currently working to figure out the financials of the split — no small feat since the A-listers aren’t chatting with each other. Oof!

At some point, of course, they will hire divorce attorneys, but they haven’t gone that route yet. Contrary to other reports, TMZ‘s insiders claim they have not reached a settlement yet, and no documents will be filed until then. Once filed, it should be an easy ending as all a judge will have to do is sign off on their request for a divorce. But… ’till they start communicating (or get lawyers involved to do the talking for them) this is going to be a slow process.

As Perezcious readers know, this is a bit different from previous reports we’ve heard. Some other sources have claimed the former couple already signed their divorce docs and are just waiting until the right moment to turn them in — possibly after the summer, giving the pop star time to push her narrative about the breakup. Either way, one thing seems undeniable: these two are NOT on a path toward reconciliation. How sad!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

