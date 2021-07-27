Watch Jennifer Lopez Call Ben Affleck’s Giant Back Tattoo 'Awful' In Resurfaced 2016 Interview!

You’d think Jennifer Lopez would have no complaints in her loved-up reunion with Ben Affleck — but there might be one notable exception!

The formerly engaged couple have been basically inseparable since she split from Alex Rodriguez, and J.Lo is even on the record saying this is the best time of her life. They recently took their relationship to the next level by going Instagram official during her birthday trip to St. Tropez. There’s clearly no trouble in paradise for this pair. But a resurfaced clip may have illuminated one minor critique.

If you cast your mind back a few years, you may recall a 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen questioned Jenny from the Block about her former fiancé’s new ink. At the time, the Argo director was making headlines for a massive phoenix tattoo on his back (which he initially claimed was fake, before eventually owning up to it).

The singer did NOT hold back in her opinion of the body art. She exclaimed:

“It’s awful! I mean, I would tell him that. I would tell him, like, ‘What are you doing?'”

LOLz! So do we think she’s said this to him now that they’re back together???

But that wasn’t all — she then got more specific, explaining:

“It has too many colors. His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler, I don’t know.”

Poor Ben. But hey, at the end of the day she took him back — back and all! So it must not be that much of a dealbreaker, after all.

Ch-ch-check out the vintage clip (below)!

For the record, Ben stood by his garish ink choices, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 that the phoenix “represents something really important to me.” He added:

“It’s meaningful to me. I like it.”

At the time, the bird’s meaning seemed to connect to the 48-year-old’s journey with sobriety. But perhaps the tattoo was prophetic, because like a phoenix, Bennifer has now risen from the ashes of the early 2000s.

Though his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, might have an issue with that metaphor, as she dished to Vanity Fair in 2016:

“You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.”

Ha! Fair enough.

But considering their marriage rose out of the ashes of Bennifer 1.0… we might as well call the whole thing moot, huh? Hopefully, Ben’s tattoos aren’t causing any of the ladies in his life too much grief — as long as he’s facing them we guess.

