Ben Affleck Thinks Jennifer Lopez's Songs About Him Are 'Childish'! OUCH!

Ben Affleck has some thoughts about Jennifer Lopez‘s post-divorce music!

Earlier this month, the 56-year-old singer debuted two new songs while on tour that are all about her fourth ex-husband — and she takes some jabs at him! The first song, Wreckage Of You, features lyrics about coming out of a breakup “stronger” after being with a “broken” partner:

“Thank you for the scars you left on my heart / For showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark / I won’t fall apart because of who you are / And all your broken parts. Because of you, I am stronger, wiser / Better than I’ve ever been.”

She got deep, you guys! Wow!

Meanwhile, J.Lo sings on the second track, Up All Night, that she is “living her best life” without her ex:

“I’m up all night, dancing on somebody, living my best life / I bet you wish that you were by my side / I got tired of you breaking me down / Look at me now”

Damn! The songs are totally about Ben! There’s no doubt about it! So, how does the filmmaker feel about being the inspiration for the tracks? His reaction is just as brutal as Jennifer’s lyrics! A source told DailyMail.com on Thursday that Ben thinks the songs are so “childish!” OUCH! Because of this, he won’t stoop to her level and clap back:

“If this song or any others bash him, what can he do? It’s childish and not something he wants to entertain. It is something he can’t control, so he isn’t going to let it hurt him and he’s definitely not going to give it life by reacting.”

It is probably the best decision! But damn… “childish?” That is harsh!

Ben isn’t surprised Jennifer wrote new music about their divorce, though. This is the same woman who created an entire album, a film, and a documentary all about their second-chance romance, so we all expected a song or two about their breakup! The source continued:

“He’s known her long enough and been given a nod on plenty of her music before so he is more than aware that this was coming. He knows that this is something she has to do for herself and for her artistry.”

In other words, Ben doesn’t like it, but he is going to suck it up and let J.Lo sing her heart out. What are YOUR thoughts about her new songs, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Ben that they are “childish?” Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Oscar Gonzalez/MEGA/WENN]