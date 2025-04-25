Benny Blanco Shares BTS Of Prom He Threw For Fiancée Selena Gomez -- Complete With Mall Photoshoot!

Benny Blanco is always thinking of Selena Gomez — even on his birthday!

On March 8, in case you didn’t see the news, the record producer turned 37. And he celebrated in a big way: by throwing a prom for his fiancée! Earlier this month, he told Jennifer Hudson:

“Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday.”

He explained how it was the best prom experience he’d ever had — and how it was like they were really going to prom because Selly G was so “nervous” about everything:

“She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!’ It was like she was really going to prom.”

See the original interview (below):

So cute!

And now, the Eastside songwriter is finally giving us some behind-the-scenes peeks at what their prom was like. On Instagram on Thursday, Benny shared a video showing off their prom experience.

The clip started off with the duo getting ready before hopping into a limo to go take classic prom pics at a mall. He even leaned out the window of the limo to share the excitement with strangers walking by. Aww!

The pics turned out GREAT, y’all! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Benny is just a walking green flag!!

We love these two. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Selena Gomez/Instagram]