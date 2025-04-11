Selena Gomez ‘Was Aware’ Of Hailey Bieber’s Alleged Stalking Behavior Back When She Dated Justin: Report

The famous Nicki Minaj lyric goes, ‘Gotta keep an eye out for Selener’ … But it seems Selena Gomez was the one keeping an eye out for Hailey Bieber!

Last month, a fan-made video series took off on TikTok investigating all the alleged ways the Rhode Beauty founder used her connections to land herself on Justin Bieber’s radar back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. It showed off a TON of footage of Hailey lingering at various events Biebsy was involved in, including red carpets and performances. One particular example being a backstage meet-and-greet Hailey’s daddy Stephen Baldwin arranged to help fulfill his then-tween’s wishes.

It also detailed a relationship she had with a then-super fan who rose to niche fame online after consistently having intel on where the Baby singer would be. On top of that, it showed several instances in which Hailey seemed to copy Selena, who was dating Justin at the time — from fashion choices, to interview answers, cooking shows, and more.

For many, it definitely casts sort of a sinister cloud over her now-marriage with the Peaches singer, and we’ve already heard Hailey is NOT happy about it and is even considering lawyering up over the matter. And shortly after the video series went viral, she posted the following cryptic quote on her Instagram Story:

“People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong.”

So it sounds like she claims none of it is true — at least not in the stalker-ish way it’s all portrayed in the video series. But how did Selena feel about it all back in the day? Was Hailey on HER radar? Did she sense any of the alleged lengths the mom of one went through to capture her man’s attention? Well, apparently so!

On Thursday, a source leaned into the narrative about Hailey copying Selena while speaking with DailyMail.com:

“There were times when Selena would do something or say something only for Hailey to go and do it less than 24 hours later.”

According to the source, the Wolves singer has apparently been “on to Hailey’s game for the past 15 years,” and “was aware of the behavior when she was dating Justin.”

OOF.

The insider went on to claim that it wasn’t just the Only Murders in the Building star, either… Her friends thought it was “really disturbing” to see it “all play out in real time.”

Yikes!

Of course, we should take this all with a grain of salt… Fan theories are sometimes nothing more than THEORIES at the end of the day. And Selena hasn’t publicly spoken out about being “on to Hailey’s game” like the source claims she was… But it definitely paints an inneresting picture.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

