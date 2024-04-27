Benny Blanco Reveals Moment He Knew He Was 'In Love' With Selena Gomez!

Benny Blanco is head over heels for Selena Gomez!

Related: Selena Trusts Benny ‘More Than Any Other Past Romantic Partner’!

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine on Thursday, the record producer got candid about his relationship with the Love On singer — and he seems to be just as into her as she is into him! The way that he realized he was in love with his girlfriend is the cutest, because he didn’t even notice at first. He actually said he “was the last one to know”:

“It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice. And then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like ‘wait, I’m in love’.”

A total Clueless moment, how romantic. And that’s not the only romance he’s got going on. In the interview that boasts him as “the perfect boyfriend” he reveals he’s very much an ‘acts of service’ type of lover. The 36-year-old said he loves to cook:

“I like s**t that looks hard, but it’s actually really easy. I just love entertaining and pleasing people. Doesn’t everyone want to be cared for, whether it’s your friend or a lover or your family? Doesn’t it feel good when someone makes you something?”

So sweet. And we can tell Selly G is very much in love with her man!

What do U think about these two, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Andrew Santino/YouTube/Selena Gomez/Instagram]