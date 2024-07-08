Bethenny Frankel Being CRINGE About Her Former Fiancee? Or Is She In The Right Here? Are U team Bethenny Frankel or team Paul & Aurora??? Related Posts Paul Bernon & Aurora Culpo Have ALREADY Split! So How Did Bethenny Frankel Find Out So Fast?! Bethenny Frankel SLAMS Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon's 'Embarrassing' Romance With Aurora Culpo: 'It's Gutting' Olivia Culpo BANNED Sister Aurora From Bringing Her New Boyfriend -- Bethenny Frankel's Ex Paul Bernon -- To Wedding! Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon Moves On After Breakup -- With Olivia Culpo's Sister Aurora! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jul 08, 2024 12:00pm PDT Share This Categories Bethenny Frankel PerezTV Real Housewives YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article