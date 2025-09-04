Jennifer Aniston's Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis Dated THIS Real Housewife! Ahh!

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the first celeb her boyfriend Jim Curtis has dated!

As their romance heats up, a VERY well-known Real Housewives of New York City star just revealed that she had first dibs on the hypnotist! Bethenny Frankel!

In Tuesday’s episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, the mother of one revealed she dated Jim “maybe 10 years ago.” Whoa, so it’s been a while! She had nice things to say, adding:

“I dated Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, and he was a nice guy.”

Interestingly, the 54-year-old refused to share details about their brief relationship or exactly why they broke up “out of respect” for his new romance, but she insisted, “I’m happy for her.” Sweet! Hopefully, that means nothing bad happened!

The Skinnygirl creator did, however, give some hints as to what went wrong! The Bravo personality detailed:

“He was earlier in his journey. But with that and with the wellness aspect, there was an earthiness to it, and it does vibe with Jen Aniston.”

Huh. Maybe it was all too woo-woo for her?? Either way, she thinks The Morning Show star is the perfect fit for Jim! She shared:

“I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it’s been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she’s sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her.”

Bethenny is actually “betting” on this romance sticking! She added:

“He’s a handsome, nice man, and he seems kind.”

What’s not to love! The podcaster went on:

“I think this is good. I like it, and I’m happy for her and for him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man.”

Well, that’s nice! Seems like she doesn’t have any major red flags to warn Jen about!

As Perezcious readers know, the Friends star and wellness guru were first linked over the Fourth of July weekend when they were spotted vacationing in Spain. They’ve fallen hard and fast, with sources claiming they’re already thinking about their possible future wedding!

Reactions?! Can you picture Jim and Bethenny together? Let us know (below)!

