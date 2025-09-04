Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Bethenny Frankel Slams And Just Like That... Finale After They 'Dragged' Her: 'Worst Show Ever'! Bethenny Frankel Wears Another Thong Swimsuit After Being Criticized By Mom-Shamers!  Bethenny Frankel Responds To Mom-Shamers Dragging Her Booty-Baring Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Look! Emily Ratajkowski Proves No One Is Safe From A Bad Haircut! See How Awful This Looks! Kim Kardashian’s Lose-Lose Situation With Kanye West! Bethenny Frankel Suggests: Bethenny Frankel Offers Kim Kardashian REALLY Good Advice For 'War' With Kanye West Over Song Pairing North & Diddy! Bethenny Frankel Got SUPER High On THC Drink After Accidentally Serving Herself 5 Times The Normal Amount! Why Bethenny Frankel Thinks Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's SNL 50 Joke Was ‘Brilliant’! Spencer Pratt Says He 'Has Beef' With Alex Cooper After She REFUSED To Promote Heidi Montag's Music Amid Their Wildfire Relief Efforts! Bethenny Frankel Has A Story About The It Ends With Us Premiere That Plays WAY Different Now! Bethenny Frankel Goes Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend -- LOOK! Bethenny Frankel SLAMS 'Trash' RHONY Reboot With Younger Women -- Demands 'Justice' For Former Cast!

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston's Hypnotist Boyfriend Jim Curtis Dated THIS Real Housewife! Ahh!

Jennifer Aniston's New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Dated This Real Housewife

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the first celeb her boyfriend Jim Curtis has dated!

As their romance heats up, a VERY well-known Real Housewives of New York City star just revealed that she had first dibs on the hypnotist! Bethenny Frankel!

Wardrobe Malfunction! Bethenny Frankel Had A DISASTROUS Time At The It Ends With Us Premiere!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Related: Jennifer Aniston Reveals What Cosmetic Procedures She’s Gotten Done!

In Tuesday’s episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, the mother of one revealed she dated Jim “maybe 10 years ago.” Whoa, so it’s been a while! She had nice things to say, adding:

“I dated Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, and he was a nice guy.”

Interestingly, the 54-year-old refused to share details about their brief relationship or exactly why they broke up “out of respect” for his new romance, but she insisted, “I’m happy for her.” Sweet! Hopefully, that means nothing bad happened!

The Skinnygirl creator did, however, give some hints as to what went wrong! The Bravo personality detailed:

“He was earlier in his journey. But with that and with the wellness aspect, there was an earthiness to it, and it does vibe with Jen Aniston.”

Huh. Maybe it was all too woo-woo for her?? Either way, she thinks The Morning Show star is the perfect fit for Jim! She shared:

“I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it’s been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she’s sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her.”

Bethenny is actually “betting” on this romance sticking! She added:

“He’s a handsome, nice man, and he seems kind.”

What’s not to love! The podcaster went on:

“I think this is good. I like it, and I’m happy for her and for him, who, like I said, I thought was a lovely man.”

Well, that’s nice! Seems like she doesn’t have any major red flags to warn Jen about!

As Perezcious readers know, the Friends star and wellness guru were first linked over the Fourth of July weekend when they were spotted vacationing in Spain. They’ve fallen hard and fast, with sources claiming they’re already thinking about their possible future wedding!

Reactions?! Can you picture Jim and Bethenny together? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jim Curtis/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2025 12:30pm PDT

Share This