Bethenny Frankel Slams And Just Like That... Finale After They 'Dragged' Her: 'Worst Show Ever'!

Bethenny Frankel isn’t holding back! She HATED And Just Like That…!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared her unfiltered thoughts on the Sex and The City reboot’s ending on Friday, one day after the final episode aired. And her take was brutal AF!!! To begin, she explained:

“I don’t feel bad about saying this about And Just Like That, because they dragged me Season 1.”

Back in 2023, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s character Carrie Bradshaw said she kept finding reasons not to move to the Hamptons, with Sarita Choudhury‘s character Seema Patel asking if that reason was the reality star. Oof!

Bethenny joked she was “actually really flattered” by the shoutout and decided to watch the show — though her reason was “because [she’s] been bored.” Not the best selling point! And after sticking around for three seasons, her final verdict was:

“I have, nevertheless, watched this series. This is the worst show ever. Honestly, this is from hero to zero. It’s just so forced. Every second, someone is wearing the most ridiculously outlandish [outfit].”

She also slammed Charlotte and Harry’s storylines — particularly the fact they don’t have a housekeeper for their massive house — and the fact John Corbett‘s Aidan Shaw was “like Goofy, all of a sudden, from f**king Disneyland” because of his over-the-top behavior. She added:

“Everyone is like a weird caricature of themselves and it’s just like the most bizarre, forced show. Put it in the back and shoot it. Put it to rest.”

She pointed out that she was being incredibly honest because of the way the show treated her in the past, saying:

“I probably would be saying this in a gentler manner, but because they dragged me, this is like my inner-most self, unfiltered, unedited opinion of this show. It’s ridiculous. Everything is menopause. Everything is the most 2025 version of itself. If you’re gonna take a shot at this B, you better not miss, and you guys missed. Well done.”

In the comments of her since-deleted Instagram post, she added, “25 pounds of disaster in a 5-pound bag — and yep, it explodes.” She also wrote over her video, “And just like that SUCKS.” Damn! Watch (below):

Sadly, she’s not the only one who felt this way. The HBO Max drama was slammed since the very beginning of the reboot, with fans often criticizing plot points (and major plot holes). The leading lady already hit back at people who “hate watched” the show, telling the New York Times on Friday:

“I don’t think I have the constitution to have spent a lot of time thinking about that. We always worked incredibly hard to tell stories that were interesting or real. I guess I don’t really care. And the reason I don’t care is because it has been so enormously successful, and the connections it has made with audiences have been very meaningful.”

She also doubled down on the fact that she and creator Michael Patrick King chose to end the show because it was time — not because they were canceled for poor viewership, negative reactions from fans, and budgetary restraints, as others have speculated.

Thoughts? Do U agree with Bethenny’s hot take? Sound OFF (below)!

