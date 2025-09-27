Jennifer Aniston 'Having Second Thoughts' About Relationship With Hypnotist Jim Curtis: REPORT

Is Jennifer Aniston already having doubts about dating Jim Curtis? That is what a source is claiming at this time!

Perezcious readers know the actress has been romantically linked to the hypnotist ever since they went to Spain together over the Fourth of July weekend. They reportedly were “all in” on the relationship, even thinking about getting married one day. And to prove how serious she is, Jen soft-launched their romance on Instagram at the start of September. However, the Friends alum might be questioning her romance!

A source claimed to RadarOnline on Friday that she is “having second thoughts” about Jim! What! How did she go from planning a wedding to now this? It is all Bethenny Frankel’s fault, per the outlet! The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed to her podcast listeners earlier this month that she dated Jim “maybe 10 years ago,” and she didn’t notice any major red flags about him! She even thinks Jim and Jen are a perfect match for each other because they have similar vibes:

“I’m happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it’s been difficult, as I understand as well as anybody can, and I do believe she’s sort of got that earthy, mellow side to her. … He’s a handsome, nice man, and he seems kind.”

Related: Jennifer SHOCKED To Learn Reese Witherspoon’s Real Name After Being Pals For 25 Years!

Wow! Bethenny gave a rave review about Jim! So why would her comments give Jen doubts about her relationships? According to the insider, his connection to the Bravo icon jolted her out of the “honeymoon period,” and she is worried about what else may surface about him:

“Jen has longed for real happiness, but now she’s nervous that Jim’s past could come back to haunt them. She was floating in that early bubble of romance, and Bethenny’s revelation jolted her. It’s left her wondering who else might surface with stories.”

Bethenny was super supportive, though. And she didn’t have a bad word to say about him. Shouldn’t that be a good thing for Jen that one of his exes, even after all these years, feels he is a great guy? It would be a green flag in our book! What’s the deal? A second source explained that The Morning Show star feels Bethenny opened up the floodgates and allowed for “public scrutiny” over their relationship, so she is concerned about what will happen if more about his past comes out:

“Bethenny’s influence is massive, and while she didn’t criticize Jim, it rattled Jen to hear her talk about him so openly. To Jen, it felt like their relationship was suddenly up for public scrutiny, and now she’s questioning if more of Jim’s past might surface.”

Hmm. Another insider added:

“Jen has loved the stability Jim gives her – no games, no unpredictability, just kindness. But moments like this shake her confidence. It’s made her stop and ask how much of his past she truly understands.”

The idea of more revelations dropping about Jim brings “great unease” for the Golden Globe winner, per the source. But for now, it is not a big enough issue for her to end the relationship. They continued:

“Jen just wants a clean shot at love without all this drama attached. She’s waited years for the right man, but now it feels like her relationship with Jim is under attack. She’s not pulling the plug, but doubts are definitely creeping in.”

Hopefully, if Jen does really feel this way, the pair will talk it out! Bottling up these feelings won’t help the romance in the long run! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Jen needs to be cautious about Jim after Bethenny’s comments? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jim Curtis/Instagram, The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]