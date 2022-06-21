Got A Tip?

Beyonce

Is Beyoncé's BREAK MY SOUL Giving What You Thought It Would?

Beyonce break my soul single

Beyoncé really said, “This one’s for the GAYS!”

The superstar’s new single, BREAK MY SOUL, dropped late on Monday night — and it might just be in the running for anthem of the summer. Could you imagine just hanging with your friends in a club, blissfully bopping to the dance beats?! Absolute perfection.

Take a listen (below)!

 

This is Queen Bey’s first new song since November 2021 and a part of her new Renaissance era!  If you listen closely, you’ll hear a sample of Robin S.’s 1990 hit, Show Me Love. It also features vocals and another sample from New Orleans-based bounce legend Big Freedia.

What do U think of the track, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments!

[Image via ABC/Beyoncé/YouTube]

Jun 21, 2022 08:15am PDT

