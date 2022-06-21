Is Beyoncé's BREAK MY SOUL Giving What You Thought It Would?

Beyoncé really said, “This one’s for the GAYS!”

The superstar’s new single, BREAK MY SOUL, dropped late on Monday night — and it might just be in the running for anthem of the summer. Could you imagine just hanging with your friends in a club, blissfully bopping to the dance beats?! Absolute perfection.

Take a listen (below)!

This is Queen Bey’s first new song since November 2021 and a part of her new Renaissance era! If you listen closely, you’ll hear a sample of Robin S.’s 1990 hit, Show Me Love. It also features vocals and another sample from New Orleans-based bounce legend Big Freedia.

What do U think of the track, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments!

[Image via ABC/Beyoncé/YouTube]