OMG Blue Ivy Is All Grown Up!!!

You ready to feel old? Today is Blue Ivy Carter‘s birthday… her 10th birthday!

That’s right, Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s eldest is already 10 years old! Not only that she’s already SO TALL she practically looks like an adult!

Bey’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her granddaughter on Friday morning, celebrating the “beautiful Talented and super smart” not-so-little one. She too had to marvel at the time that had flown by, writing:

“God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond. She reminds me that “Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn. Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!! “

Awww! She added:

“Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet , Beautiful Baby Blue Happy Birthday “

Such a sweet sentiment! See the cute pic of the pair together (below)!

The comments flowed in showing love for Blue — and amazement that she’s already 10! Gabrielle Union sent heart emojis. Jemele Hill said:

“As the elders say, that child has been here before. Can’t believe she’s already 10.”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote:

“No way she’s that tall now!!!”

Right there with ya!

[Image via Beyonce/Tina Knowles/Instagram.]