Bhad Bhabie BLASTS Tattoo Parlor For Botched Tattoo Of Baby Daddy's Face! This Is BRUTAL!

Bhad Bhabie is PISSED!!!

As you no doubt know, she and her embattled baby daddy Le Vaughn got tattoos of each other’s faces on their calves earlier this week. We marveled at the fact that the pair would get each other’s bodies inked up with their portraits — especially since she not so long ago accused Le Vaughn of domestic violence. Then, we were even more surprised that the so-called “Cash Me Outside” girl didn’t actually reveal his tattoo on her calf when she dropped the dime on their ink job. She covered it up with an emoji!! And well, now we know why!!

On Thursday, the 21-year-old rapper-slash-OnlyFans model went on her Instagram Stories and delivered a rant for the ages! See, she’s angry about the fact that the tattoo of Le Vaughn’s face on her calf looks NOTHING like her boyfriend! Like, it’s not even close!

Scroll down a bit further for the comparison, but first, the dramz!! In one IG Stories message, the controversial young momma, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, wrote:

“I’m so embarrassed and upset about this. Lv is way too handsome for this ‘portrait’ to make him look so ugly. It looks nothing like him. His features are what make him, they gave him all the wrong features.”

Uh-oh!!

She then claimed that this all came about even after the tattoo artist had Le Vaughn’s likeness RIGHT THERE:

“The man tattooing me had the actual photo on a iPad next to him and right next to my leg was the printed out photo/ stencil”

Yikes!!!

In a second Stories message, Bhad Bhabie slammed the tattoo parlor specifically while claiming that they told her to wait a few weeks for the ink to heal and “the color to fade” before judging it:

“@lakimimiitattoo is pure bull s**t. Their work on there page looks so good freshly done, but apparently I need to wait weeks for my portrait of Lv to heal for ‘the color to fade’ mean while the color isn’t the problem his eyes and eyebrows are too far and the wrong shape as well his lips and nose is too big and turned upwards.”

She clapped back at that claim by saying the color was never the problem:

“It’s not about the color, and the features are off. … I’m so embarrassed by this huge tattoo on my leg. I feel like I have a stranger tattooed on my body.”

And then, per the US Sun, she shared a text message convo she had with her tattoo artist that once again proved her displeasure:

“Like come on this is foul. This has to b fixable or someone is paying for my laser removal.”

Good luck with that one, girl. It’s “buyer beware” on stuff like this! But we digress…

Eventually, the studio responded with a plea for her to let the tattoo heal and use Aquaphor to make sure that it does:

“You should take Aquaphor and take care of it. I told you to come in it can happens for some touch ups. The tattoo is not even healed.”

Womp, womp…

You can read through her complaints (below) — and even more importantly, you can see the side-by-side comparison of the tattoo and LeVaughn’s actual face for yourself! Bhad Bhabie finally revealed the ink job on her calf and it… uh… well, it is certainly something!

Ch-ch-check it out:

YIKES!!!

Oof. Photo-realistic face tattoos are SO HARD to get right. They nearly always enter “uncanny valley” territory with even the tiniest mistakes. The shading, the colors, the sizing, the angle of the picture on which the artist is basing the tattoo… it all adds up. Seriously, tattoos of faces are nearly impossible to pull off! And Bhad Bhabie has a lot of tattoos already. So, like, how did she not already know that?! Girl, come on!

What do U think, tho, Perezcious readers?! Is this one on the tattoo parlor, or does Bregoli need to step up and own it (and wait for the damn thing to heal)?!?!?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

