Bhad Bhabie Posts New PDA Clip With Baby Daddy Le Vaughn -- After THAT Abuse Video!

Bhad Bhabie is back with her baby daddy after a tumultuous and very unsettling last few weeks.

The “Cash Me Outside” girl has been all over the news after posting videos and images to social media earlier this month showing her baby daddy Le Vaughn — with whom she shares infant daughter Kali Love — physically attacking and striking her. As we’ve reported, though, she quickly deleted the images, and then her follow-up message about Le Vaughn afterwards indicated she didn’t want to end things with him despite the domestic abuse.

And now, it appears as though she has made good on the reconciliation claims amid ongoing fights with fans — because she just posted a head-scratching clip of her and Le Vaughn kissing and canoodling.

The video in question popped up on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, and in it, Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) tagged Le Vaughn. The clip was set to Lil Durk‘s 2020 single Coming Clean, which is about makeup sex — so, kind of a perfect musical accompaniment to the video. And in the clip, fans are able to see her and Le Vaughn kissing passionately. VERY passionately! As if the video itself wasn’t enough to tip you off to reconciliation, Bhad Bhabie included this caption scrawled out across the bottom as it played:

“I’ma tell ’em I can’t be without you, can somebody tell”

See for yourself (below):

Wow…

And that’s not the only Le Vaughn reference she made yesterday on IG! She also posted a car selfie with the caption “lucky you” and a shamrock emoji, tagging Le Vaughn in that snap, as well! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

As TMZ notes, El Lay courts have no legal records of Bhad Bhabie filing either a police report or a restraining order request following the domestic violence incident earlier this month. So, that lack of follow-up coupled with these pretty unequivocal posts would seem to not-so-subtly hint at a full reconciliation.

Let’s just hope she’s safe and sound — and daughter Kali Love is, too. There are a lot more important things in life than just money, after all. Thoughts, y’all?? Reactions?! Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

