Bhad Bhabie Posts Horrifying & Graphic Video Of Herself Getting Beaten By Baby Daddy Le Vaughn -- And Then Says She's Not Leaving Him!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Bhad Bhabie has accused her baby daddy Le Vaughn of domestic abuse. And she’s not just levying accusations — she’s sharing very disturbing pictures and video of the situation, too.

Over the long holiday weekend, the 21-year-old OnlyFans superstar, who of course first rose to fame years ago as the “Cash Me Outside” girl on the Dr. Phil Show — took to her Instagram account to share a truly harrowing series of video clips and pictures.

In one, she posted security cam footage from very early in the morning on June 30 that shows what appears to be a physical altercation between her and Le Vaughn. The OF star, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, can be seen getting dropped to the ground by a much larger man who she identifies as her baby daddy.

Understandably, of course, the internet is shocked by the video. We were, too, as we’ve been covering the initial fallout for a bit now and we’re still shocked about what transpired:

She also intimated in the initial clips that Le Vaughn was trying to take their daughter away from her, too, amid an ongoing relationship dispute. Ugh!!

You can see the video for yourself (below), but please be aware that it is extremely disturbing and graphic content which shows not only a domestic violence encounter, but also the aftermath of that incident with gruesome injuries to her face:

Bhad Bhabie posts videos of her baby daddy allegedly BEATING her up.. ????‼️ She then shares photos of her face bruised up.pic.twitter.com/wHz5y61X0d — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) July 7, 2024

WTF…

That is absolutely sickening. Our stomachs are turning over just having to watch that. NOBODY should have to go through that for ANY reason. Ugh.

And that’s only half the story here. Hours after Bhad Bhabie initially posted the shocking clips, she deleted them from her Instagram Stories and put up in its place an explanation that she was going to stay with Le Vaughn because she loves him “more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad.” WHAT?!?! She wrote about the matter (below):

“I love that man more than I love myself and it’s honestly really sad. But unfortunately this is real life I know the easy way out is to leave and that’s better said than done. This doesn’t happen this extreme often, but LV definitely has a problem. He’s going to get the help he needs. Right now there’s no room for mistakes. And he knows that.”

And she went on:

“Who ever says they are there for me will b supportive of me no matter what I choose to do. Y’all know I give a mf hell but there’s no excuse for that at all what so ever. My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him, it was for him to see what he does is wrong and too take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE.”

Holy s**t! Seriously?! Accountability is great and all — but will she be safe in that situation if she doesn’t leave it?!?!

That is so scary And so, sad, sad, SAD!!!

We honestly hope that Bregoli gets the help and support that she needs — both for herself, and for her daughter Kali Love whom she shares with Le Vaughn. Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Sundae Conversation/YouTube/Bhad Bhabie/Instagram]