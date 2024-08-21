Bianca Censori's Friends 'Terrified' For Her Safety After Kanye West Takes Her To A Trump Rally!

Bianca Censori‘s friends are worried for her again after she and Kanye West popped up at a pro-Donald Trump demonstration over the weekend. And Ye let a bunch of rando Trump supporter guys get PERILOUSLY close to her!

So, the moment in question went down over the weekend. On Saturday, the 47-year-old rapper and the 29-year-old architectural designer were driving through Beverly Hills when Ye spotted a group of Trump supporters holding an impromptu rally for the presidential candidate. Trump himself wasn’t there, but even so, Ye decided to pull over the Tesla Cybertruck he was driving and chat with his fellow MAGA fans!

As you can see (below), some men who were at the rally ran up to the car and started chatting with Ye sitting behind the steering wheel. But as you can also see below, poor Bianca was sitting in the passenger seat closest to the random guys and stuck in between them and the Hurricane rapper! From a safety standpoint alone, with the window rolled down, that was not a great place to be!!

Now, insiders are speaking out about Bianca’s appearance at the rally! Talking to DailyMail.com, one insider said people back home are “terrified” for Censori’s safety at random pro-Trump events like that. And furthermore, they’re worried that she has been “lost” to the clutches of Kanye’s highly concerning political beliefs!

The source explained that Ye stopped at the rally and engaged the large group of strangers AGAINST BIANCA’S WILL, which is super unsettling considering how many emotionally-charged people were there! And the source went on:

“Bianca was not onboard with the idea of stopping at the Trump rally. She is clearly not a conservative woman. Her overt display of sexuality and the fact that she believes a woman should be able to do whatever she wants with her own body isn’t exactly on board with Republican beliefs.”

Preach it! She ain’t no tradwife! Does that mean she’s in danger??

Specifically, insiders are now worried about a couple different things. The first is concern that the Aussie may be turning to alcohol to deal with the stress of her marriage. Yikes. And the second is their major worry that “Kanye is putting her in danger by stopping and winding his car window down at a Trump demo.” Hmm.

Skeptical of Ye’s seemingly endless fascination with Trump, the insider added:

“This is after he denounced Trump and spoke out against him, and after Trump called Kanye someone who needs help. How is this safe?”

It’s true, Ye isn’t really with the MAGA crowd on everything either — for instance they want to ban porn, and he’s just getting into the business. But he does like being part of the group that don’t like being told not to be jerks.

But why is it so dangerous for her? The Republican Party isn’t exactly a bastion for pro-woman policies and platforms. (Boy, there’s the understatement of the century.) Thus, Bianca’s old friends Down Under are worried that by having Ye align her with all this Trump crap they know she’d be against, she’s really losing her way:

“For the most part, Trump’s supporters, and some Republicans, believe that it is okay for a man to decide what a woman should do, how she should behave, her role in the family, what she should and shouldn’t wear and how she should and shouldn’t act. This is terrifying to her loved ones as they feel this is how Kanye seems to view women — or at least Bianca. But this is the woman she is now, not the person she was before Kanye. Her friends feel like they have lost her.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

