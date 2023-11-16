Donald Trump Calls Kim Kardashian 'World's Most Overrated Celebrity' -- Says He Only Worked With Her For Kanye!

Bridge burned! Bridge absolutely OBLITERATED with napalm!

Don’t expect Donald Trump to seek the endorsement of Kim Kardashian this time around! The former POTUS famously worked with his fellow reality star on prison commutations during his first term in office. It was one of the few positive things he did, really — and all at the behest of Kim as we understood it.

The SKIMS founder used all her cache as a celebrity to appeal to Trump’s starf**ker nature and got him to do something worthwhile with his power and grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson and others… something he definitely never actually believed in. We mean, JFC, the new, more totalitarian drug policy he’s running on would have seen Alice sentenced to death!

In his new book ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl tries to get to the bottom of the strange bedfellows that saved Alice and others. Per a source cited in Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, it was even sketchier than it looked from the outside. The insider told Karl “Trump listened to her requests and demanded a straight-up quid pro quo”:

“He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House.”

Wow. It wasn’t enough to get the implicit blessing of Kim, he wanted NFL stars. Karl writes:

“Kardashian actually tried to do what Trump demanded, seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences. But all the players she approached declined. Trump had become too toxic. In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him.”

Well, Trump didn’t like being called “toxic”! Remember, he’s the YUGEST and everyone loves him!

The former president jumped on Truth Social to hit back — not just at the author but at Kim Kardashian herself! He wrote:

“Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works sooo hard, but has sooo little talent – Some people have it, and some people don’t. In the “book” he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she “would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,” if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners.”

“The World’s most overrated celebrity”?! DAYUM! He continued:

“This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players. I’ve had many teams, from all sports and leagues, in the White House. If there was even a slight reluctance, I would immediately withdraw the invitation, there would be NO Negotiation – But this did not happen often.”

It didn’t happen often, but they had a standing policy for being rejected. LOLz! We love that the policy was “immediately withdraw the invitation” so they couldn’t refuse. Like when a guy asks you out and as soon as you say you can’t, he calls you a bitch and says he didn’t want to go with you anyway. Pathetic!

Trump did show some love for Kanye West though, proving that relationship is still alive despite Donnie initially distancing himself from the antisemitism. Maybe they’ll have dinner together with a neo-Nazi again yet! He continued:

“I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now. Many other false stories in Karl’s very boring book, but nothing worth mentioning!”

Such a reasonable response! Ha! This man was actually our Commander-in-Chief! Wild. We laugh to keep from crying.

Nope. We’re crying, too. Sigh…

