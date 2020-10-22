Amber Rose Says Ex-BF Kanye West LOVES Donald Trump Because They’re ‘The Same Person’

Amber Rose is getting VERY real about one of her famous ex-boyfriends!

The 37-year-old celeb dated Kanye West for nearly two years before breaking up in 2010, but it’s well-known that there’s still bad blood between them. Of course, the rapper’s infamous “30 showers” comment about Amber made waves back in 2015, and he hasn’t been quiet about criticizing her publicly at other times, as well.

Related: Amber Rose Joins OnlyFans, Promises You’ll See EVERYTHING!

Well, on Wednesday, Rose popped up on the No Jumper podcast and had her shot to clap back at the 43-year-old! The former stripper was teed up multiple times by host Adam Grandmaison with questions about her rise to fame, her relationship with the College Dropout artist, and her thoughts about him now.

For one, when Grandmaison asked whether Rose took any lessons from Kanye during their time together, she immediately shut that down. As you can tell (below), the Philly native really tried to distance herself from her former association with the controversial public figure:

“I didn’t soak up anything from [Kanye]. Me and him are two very different people. I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me, and that’s why anybody I’ve ever dated always loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that ever says anything really bad about me, except for him, because I got away. But I’m not like him. At all. I didn’t get anything from him.”

Yikes! Tell us how you really feel, girl!!! Not saying you’re wrong, though, at least based on what we can see…

Anyway, Rose also wanted to make it clear that even while commenting (briefly) about him during the podcast, she doesn’t really care what Yeezy does nowadays:

“I’m indifferent. I don’t really care. I don’t really think about him like that. For me, it’s just some guy that I dated ten years ago. I don’t feel a connection where I’m, like, concerned. That’s not my business. That’s his wife’s business, what he does. For me, I’m not that person at all.”

Still, when pushed by Grandmaison about Kanye’s controversial political stances and public admiration of Donald Trump, Amber did acknowledge there’s something there. Looking back at her time with Kim Kardashian West‘s now-husband, the Slut Walk founder noted the parallels she saw between him and our current President:

“I don’t personally care what [Kanye] does. He’s just an ex boyfriend to me, but I could see why he loves Trump. They’re twinsies, they’re literally the same person. They are literally just the same person. There are things that Trump says and I’m like, that’s Kanye, that is him. He probably sees himself in Trump and that’s why he supports him. I’m assuming.”

Makes a lot of sense to us!!!

Related: Whoa! Did Amber’s New Man Cross The Line?!

Interestingly, the momma of two was introspective enough to address and dismiss West’s damaging “30 showers” comment, criticizing it now as she looked back at that tough time:

“I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut shame me and say that you needed 30 showers, it’s like, bro, you took me around the world. Like, since when do you need 30 showers? I could see if it was, you know, a one night thing and you wanted to shame me okay. But it’s like, you’ve done a lot for me. You’ve done a lot for me, you know.”

Seriously! Still, even while bringing back up her former relationship with the controversial rapper and fashion designer, it sounds like Amber has fully moved on and made peace with things.

The public figure summed it up nicely, noting his tendency to bully others while concluding:

“[He’s] just not my type of people. I like down to earth, cool people. I like compassionate people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him and just wild s**t and I don’t want to do it. I don’t want money from stuff like that, that’s not good. Not all money is good money. I don’t live my life like that. That wouldn’t make me happy. Even if somebody is picking on me, which he has for 10 years, he has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years. But I’ve just moved on. I’m happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids [Sebastian and Slash].”

There’s a lot of truth there! And did we just catch her revealing she and second baby daddy Alexander Edwards are married??

You can watch Amber’s full interview (below), in which she also discusses her new OnlyFans account, her transition to motherhood, and more. All the Kanye stuff starts at about the 14:00 minute mark, and continues from there:

Well there you have it! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF about your reactions to the things Amber said here, down in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar/YouTube]