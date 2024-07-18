No, Bianca Censori Won't Be Charged With Public Indecency For Showing Her Boobs -- Here's Why!

Bianca Censori may be baring it all out in public, but she’s not going to catch a charge for it! And honestly, the legal reason behind letting her be is — surprisingly — a pretty damn good one!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock lately, you’ve probably heard about Kanye West‘s wife showing her, um, very prominent breasts while out and about in El Lay over the last few days. And the boobs alone weren’t enough for her. Not long after that chesty expedition, she (literally) turned the other cheek, too! So much skin. Soooooo much skin!

Related: Did Kanye West Really Just Slide Into THIS Model’s Direct Messages?! Whoa!

Naturally, it made us wonder: would she ever be given a police citation or even taken to jail for these antics?! And the answer is no! The US Sun spoke with noted California-based lawyer Neama Rahmani about the legal theory behind whether or not to prosecute Bianca for baring all in West Hollywood, and according to him, the Aussie-born architectural designer is more or less home free! He started by explaining the rundown of possible penalties for public indecency in the form of indecent exposure:

“Under California law, indecent exposure is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail. If there is a prior conviction, it can be prosecuted as a felony. Both misdemeanor and felony convictions require the individual to register as a sex offender for ten years.”

But then, the kicker! Rahmani revealed that showing one’s breasts in California is typically NOT indecent exposure for one very specific reason:

“But in California, exposing one’s breasts is generally not indecent exposure. This is to protect women who are breastfeeding or exposing their breasts for non-sexual reasons. The same applies or exposing one’s underwear, like Censori has been doing. Exposure of genitals or the anus is different and is punishable.”

We told you up top that the reason for letting her be was a good one, and we meant it! Mothers who have to breastfeed in public shouldn’t be worried about catching a charge for providing sustenance to their infants. And if giving those moms the right to breastfeed without being hassled means we have to deal with Kanye and Bianca’s antics, too, well, then so be it. Ya know?!

FWIW, according to the legal expert, various local jurisdictions in Cali might have slightly different rules from the rest of the state, but it’s pretty much seen as inoffensive everywhere:

“California cities and counties could potentially impose additional restrictions on toplessness, but those laws could be challenged as gender-based restrictions on a woman’s right to breastfeed or because they are restricting conduct that isn’t necessarily lewd or offensive.”

Rahmani then went on to conclude:

“Given these protections, it’s unlikely that Censori will be arrested or prosecuted. Of course, there are non-legal ramifications of Censori’s conduct. Her clothing or lack thereof has received a lot of attention, mostly negative. Of course, Censori may be doing it entirely for the attention.”

Yeah, dude, no s**t on that last part! LOLz! But anyways, yeah — it turns out this is the story behind why Bianca gets to walk around like that. Thoughts??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]