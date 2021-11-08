Big Bird Attacked By Ted Cruz & Other Conservatives Over COVID Vaccine! For Real!

Oh, come on, seriously?!

Sesame Street has become the latest front in the culture war conservatives want to fight rather than debating actual issues no one agrees with them on.

On Saturday, Big Bird took to his Twitter account to announce that he got the COVID vaccine, posting:

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

The message is obviously for kids who are now eligible for vaccination. Big Bird is, for those who don’t know, canonically six years old despite having been on TV for decades.

Well, conservatives — led by Ted Cruz — couldn’t help but get offended at the idea of the muppet telling children to get vaccinated. The Texas senator quote tweeted the fictional character, writing:

“government propaganda…for your 5 year old!”

Um, yeah… here’s the thing. Big Bird and the other dwellers of Sesame Street have always existed to help educate kids. They tell them how to eat healthier, to brush their teeth, how to handle emergencies and deal with strangers, all kinds of stuff. It’s always been edutainment. And yes, it’s made by public television, which is under the control of the government. So if you want to call the PBS show telling kids to be safe “government propaganda,” we guess that’s true in a manner of speaking and always has been — though it’s a really disturbing characterization of a renowned teaching tool.

Sesame Street has been doing this for years to help out. Heck, after Ted and his buddies’ little attack over the weekend, the Muppet Wiki Twitter account tracked down video of the time Big Bird got vaccinated against measles back in 1972.

BTW, the president at that time? Richard Nixon. Yeah, that’s right. A Republican. And there wasn’t uproar. Because at the time, anti-vaccination conspiracy theories weren’t central tenets of the Republican Party like they are now, thanks to Donald Trump.

Pro tip for politicians: if you find yourself on the opposite side of an issue as Big Bird, you may want to take a serious look in the mirror.

(And if you’re Ted Cruz, that mirror look may also get you to realize that beard isn’t butching you up like you think it is after bowing to Trump even when he called your wife ugly.)

