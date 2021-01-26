Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Ryan Reynolds

See Ryan Reynolds’s Raunchy Response To Resurfaced Sesame Street Appearance!

ryan reynolds raunchy response to sesame street appearance

Phew, Ryan Reynolds can make ANYTHING naughty, can’t he?

The Canadian native is Deadpool for a reason, and it’s because both actor and character share a complete irreverence for everything, even children’s television. Ryan has proved this several times over, but in case you needed a reminder, take this exchange about his appearance on Sesame Street as an example.

Related: Bridgerton Star Reveals HYSTERICAL Naked Ghost Encounter During Filming!

A follower posted a pair of screenshots of the seemingly innocent cameo, wherein the Free Guy star dressed up as the letter “A,” to Twitter. They wrote:

“Watching a little @sesamestreet with the kiddo, and its an episode with @VancityReynolds and the gang doing an A-Team gag. Its a delight, for both me and the kiddo.”

Perpetually NSFW, Blake Lively’s husband re-posted the screengrabs with the comment:

“I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me.”

LOLz!

The innuendo was met with a variety of responses, from appalled to supportive. Mark Ruffalo replied with a crying emoji; CNN anchor Jake Tapper simply wrote, “Ryan.” Meanwhile, his one-time Scrubs co-star Zach Braff commented:

“You had me at A-hole was so tight.”

Yep, sounds like a normal day in the life of Ryan Reynolds. Thanks for the laughs as always!

[Image via WENN/Instar & Sesame Workshop/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jan 26, 2021 10:44am PDT

Share This