See Ryan Reynolds’s Raunchy Response To Resurfaced Sesame Street Appearance!

Phew, Ryan Reynolds can make ANYTHING naughty, can’t he?

The Canadian native is Deadpool for a reason, and it’s because both actor and character share a complete irreverence for everything, even children’s television. Ryan has proved this several times over, but in case you needed a reminder, take this exchange about his appearance on Sesame Street as an example.

A follower posted a pair of screenshots of the seemingly innocent cameo, wherein the Free Guy star dressed up as the letter “A,” to Twitter. They wrote:

“Watching a little @sesamestreet with the kiddo, and its an episode with @VancityReynolds and the gang doing an A-Team gag. Its a delight, for both me and the kiddo.”

Perpetually NSFW, Blake Lively’s husband re-posted the screengrabs with the comment:

“I remember how challenging it was to sing because the A-hole was so tight. But I pushed through because kids all over the country were counting on me.”

LOLz!

The innuendo was met with a variety of responses, from appalled to supportive. Mark Ruffalo replied with a crying emoji; CNN anchor Jake Tapper simply wrote, “Ryan.” Meanwhile, his one-time Scrubs co-star Zach Braff commented:

“You had me at A-hole was so tight.”

Yep, sounds like a normal day in the life of Ryan Reynolds. Thanks for the laughs as always!

