Big Brother Star DUMPED While Still On The Show -- Girlfriend 'Extremely Hurt' By His Behavior With Crush!

One Big Brother star is in for a huge shock when he gets out of the house!

Throughout Season 27, viewers have watched as Vince Panaro got super close with Morgan Pope. The sparks have been flying, y’all! The two are getting to know each other, hugging, cuddling, sleeping in bed together late at night after he “begged,” and even showering side-by-side. During the late-night live feeds, Vince walked over to her bed as she was falling asleep and seemingly kissed her cheek. He then took off his mic to whisper in her ear. While it’s unclear exactly what he said, fans think he told her, “I love you.”

See some of the cozy clips (below)!

Morgan & Vince just putting on a show for the HGs at this point – Hugging & cooking at the same time?! ???????? #BB27 pic.twitter.com/pIr7DaO0Cg — Big Bro Meme #1 Kenngela stan (@BigBroMeme) September 10, 2025

Morgan rubbing and hugging on Vince for 55 seconds. Wtf? NO BOUNDARIES!! People keep asking why they need to be separated.. This is why!! #bb27 pic.twitter.com/GHsNQjfQHT — Gen-X- ????????☕️☂️ (@brooklynn1978) August 30, 2025

Vince & Morgan showered together and forgot their towels. Kelley came to the rescue, but not before taunting Vince for putting her on the block. #bb27 pic.twitter.com/3nPRHCG0Aa — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) September 2, 2025

Morgan being extra cuddly with Vince came out of no where for a reason! She was on a mission and she wasn't stopping till she got what she wanted #BB27 pic.twitter.com/U0Lrb6izkp — Ky | KBBLG / BB Updates (@KylesGameAcc) August 25, 2025

Wow! They look very couple-y! And we would normally think this is all cute and auspicious. Who doesn’t like a love story unfolding on our screens?

The problem? Vince has a girlfriend! Yep, he has been dating a woman named Kelsey for the past SEVEN YEARS!!!

The poor girl is watching her man emotionally cheating with another woman each week! And possibly actually cheating! Ugh! This is just like the JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes situation all over again! Only this time, the partner isn’t willing to work things out after the show! (Not that Kath Ebbs got the chance to try before JoJo broke up with them to be with Chris. Anyways…)

Vince claimed Kelsey will “not be jealous at all” about his flirty behavior with Morgan in the house. But think again, buddy! She is extremely upset about the whole thing — so much so that she is dumping him! Effective immediately!

According to The US Sun on Friday, Kelsey is “done” with Vince due to his “unacceptable” actions with his crush. A source close to the now former couple said she is “extremely hurt” he would cross such a major line with another woman while she is at home seeing all this go down on television. We can’t blame her! It’s so disrespectful! They added:

“As far as their relationship, I’d safely assume at this point in time there is no relationship.”

And he likely has no idea about it because he is still on the show! So he may think he’s doing all this in private, meanwhile he’s about to be coming home single!

As he should! If you have a partner back home, you don’t flirt and cozy up to someone else! It’s such a s****y thing to do! However, things could change once he gets back! Hmm. The insider continued:

“That doesn’t necessarily mean things couldn’t change when he’s back, but based off how she felt seeing everything… I do know it’s going to take a lot of work on Vince’s part to get her forgiveness and understanding. We’ll have to see how it all plays out.”

Honestly, we hope not! Don’t take him back, Kelsey!

For now, consider Vince and Kelsey dunzo! She’s made that pretty clear! The US Sun reported that Kelsey unfollowed him on Instagram earlier this month. Good!

