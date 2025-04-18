Celebrity Big Brother Romance?! Flirty Unaired Footage Of JoJo Siwa & Chris Hughes SHOCKS Fans -- She Has A Partner Back Home!

What in the world is going on between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes?

The Karma singer and the Love Island star, who is 11 years her senior btw, are two of the most prominently featured castmates in the Celebrity Big Brother UK house right now… Because their relationship has blossomed so, SO much. Just a week ago, Chris was defending the Dance Moms alum from the since-evicted Mickey Rourke, who repeatedly hurled homophobic comments her way.

Since then, JoJo has found comfort in the 32-year-old… To the degree that she was seen sleeping on the floor by his bedside! She also revealed to him deeply personal information about her gender identity — something Big Brother controversially backed her into a corner to reveal on a larger scale.

Video: Noah Cyrus & Mom Tish Talk Relationships After Dominic Purcell Drama

Every step of the way, Chris has been there to comfort JoJo with meaningful words, smiles, and a LOT of physical touch… The latest of which is observed in unaired footage of the pair hugging, gazing into each other’s eyes, and exchanging compliments. In one clip from the Big Brother livestream, JoJo and Chris are seen holding each other and dancing while in the garden… Before Chris gives the 21-year-old a flirty compliment. Looking at her multi-colored blue top, he says:

“God, you look great today. I think it’s my favorite color on you. It really suits you.”

Uhhh, we’re sorry, WHAT? There’s definitely a difference between the way a compliment sounds coming from a platonic friend VS. a flirty romantic interest, and this screams the latter to us. Don’t you think?

Another clip shows the pair cuddling in bed! No floor for JoJo this time! She’s IN BED with Chris! And affectionately rubbing his back! All while telling him how much he means to her:

“Do you want to hear something that will make you happy? I don’t think I would be 90 percent as happy as I am in here without your friendship in here.”

See (below):

The House wouldn't be the same without Chris and JoJo's friendship ???? #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/41TOYGHfSs — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 17, 2025

Whoa! In another clip, Chris reflects on a similar sentiment while talking to the cameras:

“If she left the house ever and I’d be stuck in here that would genuinely be crushed. I guess she’s like my person in here. When you walk into a party you don’t know anyone, there’s someone you want to see in the room that makes you want to feel at ease. It makes me feel happy it makes me feel comfortable and it allows me to be me, it really brings out me, I like me, I like being me and I’ll always be me and it takes someone to get you. We’re like two peas in a pod.”

The clips have been raising eyebrows for multiple reasons: one being JoJo came out as gay in 2021… Not pan or bi. Obvi sexuality is a spectrum, so hey, no worries if she learned there was a guy out there for her. But we can’t reserve judgment about the other aspect… The fact she has a partner back home!

So how does Kath Ebbs feel about it? The nonbinary DJ was extremely vocal in their condemnation of Mickey’s previous comments directed at JoJo. But in the last few days — as the Guilty Pleasure singer’s friendship with Chris has taken a more intimate turn — Kath has been radio silent. They’ve even turned off their social media comments after seeing a wave of chatter about JoJo and Chris!

Oh, no!

X (Twitter) users have been having a heyday with the whole situation. See some of the reactions:

If you would’ve told me 2 weeks ago that Love Islands Chris Hughes would have a crush on Dance Moms Jojo Siwa I would’ve laughed in your face #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/CEYhknc1Qs — Reece Grisdale (@GrisdaleReece) April 13, 2025

I think there's every possibility JoJo Siwa walks out that house in a relationship with Chris Hughes #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/stHLKBcxFC — ???? Lewis John Yule ???? (@LewisJohnY2) April 13, 2025

Utterly baffled by the sight of chris hughes whispering sweet nothings such as “god you look good in blue” into jojo siwa’s ear as they caress eachother pic.twitter.com/y9xdqriSq7 — princess saskia (@nikifoId) April 16, 2025

wtf is jojo siwa and chris hughes from love island having a budding romance on BIG BROTHER #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/1VUmFwfliP — jack ???? (@Toksik_Diva) April 13, 2025

imagine telling someone in 2017 that jojo siwa and chris hughes from love island would be in bed together on national tv https://t.co/cyEbAEgVzs — pizza (@pizzadrienne) April 12, 2025

Jo Jo Siwa having a bisexual awakening over Chris Hughes is the most insane television of the 21st century. Something AI would not even generate. — Sinead (@sineadmcfly) April 13, 2025

But it seems the Nickelodeon alum snapped out of it a bit during Wednesday’s episode, when Chris compared his relationship with her to having a girlfriend. While explaining why he chose housemate Jack P. Shepherd to take out for dinner over JoJo, he said:

“That was like having a spare ticket to a football match right, and then going oh, your girlfriend going ‘oh I wanna come’ but knowing deep down if you take your girlfriend, your mates are going to batter you.”

At that point, JoJo cuts in to remind him, “I’m not your girlfriend.”

Maybe she realized that she IS someone’s girlfriend! Just not his! LOLz! We’ll see if things change between them now…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via ITV/X & Kath Ebbs/Instagram]