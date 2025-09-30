Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Charlie Puth Performs Selena Gomez Collab The SAME Day His Ex Marries Benny Blanco -- And Fans Have Thoughts! Jennifer Lopez Talks Dealing With Difficult Ben Affleck Divorce While Filming Dream Movie -- That He Made Happen! Justin Bieber ROASTED By Fans After Sharing Cryptic Marriage Post Amid Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding! Nina Dobrev NOT Dating Zac Efron -- He's Friends With Shaun White, Too: SOURCE  Jennifer Aniston 'Having Second Thoughts' About Relationship With Hypnotist Jim Curtis: REPORT Nicolas Cage Threw Lisa Marie Presley’s $65K Engagement Ring Into The Ocean In Massive Fight! Jon Gosselin Reacts To Kate Dating Bodyguard She Denied Cheating With In 2009 -- And Their Son Collin Had A LOT To Say Too! Kate Gosselin's Mystery Boyfriend Revealed! It's The Bodyguard At The Center Of Those Cheating Rumors!!! Kim Kardashian Takes Subtle Jab At Kanye West In 'Exhilarating' Post-Divorce Update! Kelsea Ballerini Confirms Chase Stokes Split -- And Bashes Those Speculating About What Caused It! Katy Perry Gets Real About 'Opportunity' & 'Losses' After Wild Year Following Orlando Bloom Breakup Kate Gosselin Reveals She 'Finally' Has A New Man In Her Life!

Reality TV

Big Brother Villain's Girlfriend SNUBS Him On Live Finale -- Breakup Confirmed??

Big Brother Vince Panaro Girlfriend Snub Finale Breakup After Cheating Morgan Pope

Well, we guess the cat’s out of the bag now! Or maybe… the gal’s out of the house??

One of the biggest narratives on this season of Big Brother has been the love that grew between housemates Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope.

Throughout Season 27, viewers have watched the pair hugging, cuddling, sleeping in bed together late at night after he “begged,” even showering side-by-side and conveniently forgetting their towels. During the late-night live feeds, Vince walked over to her bed as she was falling asleep and seemingly kissed her cheek. He then took off his mic to whisper in her ear. While it’s unclear exactly what he said, fans think he told her, “I love you.” See (below)!

What’s wrong with that? Uh, just the fact this man HAS A GIRLFRIEND!!!

Video: Big Brother Cast Member’s HUGE Bulge Has Fans’ Heads Spinning!

Vince has been in a relationship with a woman named Kelsey for the past SEVEN YEARS!!!

Big Brother Star DUMPED While Still On The Show -- Girlfriend 'Extremely Hurt' By His Behavior With Crush!
(c) Vince Panaro/Instagram

Poor Kelsey had to watch her man emotionally cheat — and come damn close to physically cheating — the whole time. Well, it was understandably too much for her. And before you can say JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes surprise romance” she unfollowed him on Instagram!

According to a source spilling to The US Sun earlier this month, Kelsey found Vince’s behavior “unacceptable.” She was “extremely hurt” and decided to dump him without his knowledge, while he was still stuck in the house.

The insider didn’t know if the breakup would stick, whether he’d be able to convince her to forgive him or what… Well, it looks like that’s a big NO!

The finale aired live on Sunday night, and while Vince’s parents were there to cheer him on… someone wasn’t. That’s right, Kelsey snubbed the show! She didn’t even show up for the big moment to see him give his big speech and then lose to Ashley!

Frankly, we’re glad she isn’t wasting another minute on this guy.

For what it’s worth, he was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the relationship with Morgan on Monday morning. And he called her “a good friend” throughout his time in the house:

“I think she is a best friend of mine. She is a very, very good friend, a very good human being, and somebody that is good to have in your life. I just think she’s a great person.”

When the interviewer held his feet to the fire about a particular moment viewers pointed to as him proposing they take another step in their relationship, he claimed he didn’t know what fans were talking about and maintained “it was platonic all the way through.”

Well, have fun explaining it to your girlfriend, Vince. Congrats on second place.

[Image via Big Brother/YouTube/Vince Panaro/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 29, 2025 17:05pm PDT

Share This