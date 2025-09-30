Big Brother Villain's Girlfriend SNUBS Him On Live Finale -- Breakup Confirmed??

Well, we guess the cat’s out of the bag now! Or maybe… the gal’s out of the house??

One of the biggest narratives on this season of Big Brother has been the love that grew between housemates Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope.

Throughout Season 27, viewers have watched the pair hugging, cuddling, sleeping in bed together late at night after he “begged,” even showering side-by-side and conveniently forgetting their towels. During the late-night live feeds, Vince walked over to her bed as she was falling asleep and seemingly kissed her cheek. He then took off his mic to whisper in her ear. While it’s unclear exactly what he said, fans think he told her, “I love you.” See (below)!

Morgan & Vince just putting on a show for the HGs at this point – Hugging & cooking at the same time?! ???????? #BB27 pic.twitter.com/pIr7DaO0Cg — Big Bro Meme #1 Kenngela stan (@BigBroMeme) September 10, 2025

Morgan rubbing and hugging on Vince for 55 seconds. Wtf? NO BOUNDARIES!! People keep asking why they need to be separated.. This is why!! #bb27 pic.twitter.com/GHsNQjfQHT — Gen-X- ????????☕️☂️ (@brooklynn1978) August 30, 2025

Vince & Morgan showered together and forgot their towels. Kelley came to the rescue, but not before taunting Vince for putting her on the block. #bb27 pic.twitter.com/3nPRHCG0Aa — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) September 2, 2025

Morgan being extra cuddly with Vince came out of no where for a reason! She was on a mission and she wasn't stopping till she got what she wanted #BB27 pic.twitter.com/U0Lrb6izkp — Ky | KBBLG / BB Updates (@KylesGameAcc) August 25, 2025

What’s wrong with that? Uh, just the fact this man HAS A GIRLFRIEND!!!

Vince has been in a relationship with a woman named Kelsey for the past SEVEN YEARS!!!

Poor Kelsey had to watch her man emotionally cheat — and come damn close to physically cheating — the whole time. Well, it was understandably too much for her. And before you can say “JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes surprise romance” she unfollowed him on Instagram!

According to a source spilling to The US Sun earlier this month, Kelsey found Vince’s behavior “unacceptable.” She was “extremely hurt” and decided to dump him without his knowledge, while he was still stuck in the house.

The insider didn’t know if the breakup would stick, whether he’d be able to convince her to forgive him or what… Well, it looks like that’s a big NO!

The finale aired live on Sunday night, and while Vince’s parents were there to cheer him on… someone wasn’t. That’s right, Kelsey snubbed the show! She didn’t even show up for the big moment to see him give his big speech and then lose to Ashley!

Frankly, we’re glad she isn’t wasting another minute on this guy.

For what it’s worth, he was asked by Entertainment Tonight about the relationship with Morgan on Monday morning. And he called her “a good friend” throughout his time in the house:

“I think she is a best friend of mine. She is a very, very good friend, a very good human being, and somebody that is good to have in your life. I just think she’s a great person.”

When the interviewer held his feet to the fire about a particular moment viewers pointed to as him proposing they take another step in their relationship, he claimed he didn’t know what fans were talking about and maintained “it was platonic all the way through.”

Well, have fun explaining it to your girlfriend, Vince. Congrats on second place.

[Image via Big Brother/YouTube/Vince Panaro/Instagram]