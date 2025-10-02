Did Big Brother Villain's Girlfriend TAKE HIM BACK?! These Photos Suggest...

What’s going on with Vince Panaro and his ex-girlfriend???

This season of Big Brother saw him become close with housemate Morgan Pope — too close for a guy in a relationship! They were hugging, cuddling, sleeping in the same bed together, showering next to each other, and more. Viewers watched on the late-night live feeds as Vince walked over to her bed and kissed her on the cheek before taking off his mic to whisper in her ear. It is unclear what exactly he said, but fans believe he told her, “I love you.”

That whole time Vince had a girlfriend back home! He was dating a woman named Kelsey for seven years — emphasis on the past tense because word was she dumped him during the show! A source told The US Sun last month that Kelsey was “extremely hurt” by his “unacceptable” behavior with Morgan and decided to break up with him while he was in the house. And she appeared to stick by her decision since she skipped the finale! But what about now that the show is over? Did Vince manage to convince her to give him another shot? Here is the current sitch…

Vince and Kelsey were spotted together in California for the first time since he left the Big Brother house! Yes really! Pictures obtained by The US Sun on Wednesday showed he was running errands to the bank and Sunlife Organics in Calabasas with Kelsey the day before. As the two walked together, the outlet reported they did not hold hands or kiss, and they did not smile much. Vince and Kelsey seemed to be on friendly terms though — as they talked casually during the outing. However, they were caught having a few tense chats! See a pic of the pair (below):

Running errands together? Seems pretty coupled up behavior, right? Even if it’s not affectionate?

We can already imagine fans are freaking out and thinking Kelsey took that man back! But don’t lose it yet! Although she and Vince were hanging out, an insider insisted to The US Sun they are “no longer dating”! Also, she may have broken up with him without his knowledge initially, but he’s well aware now! He knows they’re O-V-E-R! According to the insider, the former couple is simply “hashing things out.” Hmm. Deciding who gets custody of the açai bowls, we guess?

Girl, we are rooting for you! Don’t let yourself down by letting this man back in after what he did! That’s our two cents, anyway! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

