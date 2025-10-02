Got A Tip?

Keith Urban Confesses His Love For Young Country Star Maggie Baugh In Resurfaced Clip -- MONTHS Before Nicole Kidman Split!

Keith Urban Tells Young Country Star Maggie Bough He Loves Her Along With New Lyric Change Amid Nicole Kidman Split!

Jeez. This wasn’t very subtle!

Amid Keith Urban‘s divorce from Nicole Kidman, word on the street is that he’s moved on with a younger woman in the music industry. All eyes are now on his 25-year-old utility player, Maggie Baugh, after she posted a video this weekend of him changing the lyrics to his song The Fighter to reference her! On a song that was all about his wife! OOF!

It turns out there’s more where that came from…

Related: Inside Keith & Nicole’s Separation BEFORE They Decided On Divorce!

In a resurfaced clip from the You’ll Think of Me vocalist’s concert at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on April 1, the 57-year-old was yet again seen sparking romance rumors with the musician! In a clip obtained by TMZ on Thursday, while singing The Fighter together, Keith belted a notable line while pointing and looking at Maggie. What’d he sing? This!

“I was born to love you.”

OMG!

That’s an original lyric in the tune, but going out of his way to point at Maggie? That wasn’t a coincidence! Now, giving him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he was just trying to have good stage presence with her since they were singing a romantic duet, right? Lots of performers do that! But, um, this wasn’t the only thing he did for her during the song!

Near the end, he pointed at her again, and changed the lyrics to:

“Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.”

Again with him saying he’ll be hers! Yikes!

When the song finished, they shared a hug on stage. Ch-ch-check it out!

Um, yeah… It’s really starting to look like something might be going on here, though it’s important to note there’s been no confirmation yet if Maggie’s the new girl in Keith’s life or if he even cheated. That said, the actress is said to be “blindsided” and “betrayed” by the breakup after having tried to fix the 19-year marriage before ultimately filing on Tuesday.

Plus, this comes after a source in the country crooner’s inner circle told People this week that he’s “just been going through some stuff” lately:

“He has been making questionable choices for some time now and this was not the case of them just drifting apart.”

“Questionable choices” as in leaving his wife for an up-and-coming singer half his age? Maybe…

Thoughts??

[Image via ABC/CBS/YouTube & Maggie Baugh/Instagram]

Oct 02, 2025 07:30am PDT

