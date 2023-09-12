Bijou Phillips’ Sister Chynna Encourages Followers To ‘Pray’ Following Danny Masterson Sentencing

Danny Masterson’s circle is “praying” for him.

On Monday, the That ‘70s Show alum’s sister-in-law Chynna Phillips — the older sister of his wife Bijou — took to Instagram to share a bit of subtle support for the convict.

The 55-year-old uploaded a photo that read:

“If you feel like praying, force it. Because something is also forcing you not to pray.”

While she didn’t specifically shout out Danny and his situation, she captioned the post with a simple, “#yep” in agreement. Obviously, in the context of this whole situation, it’s hard to ignore the connection.

See (below):

As Perezcious readers know, the 47-year-old actor Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape back in May and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week.

Knowing that context, some IG users in the comments didn’t agree with Chynna’s message. Instead, they opted to focus their support on Danny’s victims:

“Yes please force yourself to pray for Danny Masterson’s victims instead of writing letters on his behalf” “Pray for rape victims” “Who does your Scientologist sister pray to/or her rapist Scientologist/weirdo husband pray to?”

This, of course, wasn’t the only recent show of support for Masterson. Fellow TV star Taryn Manning also spoke out early on Monday morning, saying her “friend” Danny “made a mistake.” And of course, there’s the whole ongoing controversy involving Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis…

[Images via Chynna Phillips/Instagram & Nikki Nelson/WENN]