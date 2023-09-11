Taryn Manning Slams Critics 'Crucifying' Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson For Making 'A Mistake'

Taryn Manning is speaking out about her “friend” Danny Masterson.

Days after the That ‘70s Show alum was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison following his conviction on rape charges, another controversial TV star is speaking out in his defense. In the wee hours of Monday morning, Taryn, who was made famous by her role in Orange is the New Black, took to Instagram to condemn those who have been “crucifying” the convicted criminal since his sentencing. She began:

“You humiliated somebody that I actually really loved and cared for.”

Seriously?? Humiliation should be the LEAST of his worries right now. Besides, he’s the one who did it with his actions, not anyone else.

Taryn continued, “I’m all the way in with everything that I’ve always stood for that I was hiding secretly.” Huh? She argued:

“There’s no human on this planet that doesn’t deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are made in the image of the good Lord, made perfectly just the way you are.”

What about the lives HE affected?? There should never be any consequences for destroying lives with assaults like that? The 44-year-old continued:

“And the fact that people wanna just tear us all down, like even with my friend Danny going to prison for 30 years. Yeah, he made a mistake, but everyone just keep going, keep crucifying him, as if he’s not already suffering.”

Again, she’s acting like people are deciding out of nowhere to be extra mean. The man is a convicted rapist now! If you’re against rape — NOT A CONTROVERSIAL OPINION — it makes sense to think very poorly of Masterson right now, beloved TV actor and good friend or not.

Taryn then called out Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in a lengthy caption accompanying the video for “[backpedaling]” their support for their former co-star, writing:

“The biggest disgrace of the year. Mila and Ashton back peddling and blaming his mom. Wow. Another fact about me. I Don’t Vote. Never have and never will. I don’t do anything regarding a system and I don’t care enough about some fat white men who think they can govern billions. Like bye zero soulful human. Unless a president can play the drums he can beat it for all I care. Legit if you care at all about your life, and anyone who you say you love CHANGE YOUR frequency. Vibrate higher. This is real. One by one as we ascend we can change what they are doing to us. Till then the more negative you remain, the more s**t you talk the more they win. It’s this simple. Stand for something. Stop capitulating to rules. Since when were you such a rule follower? Punk Rock Nation. Stand for something in life!”

Wow, that was… a lot. See the full post (below):

What do YOU think of Taryn’s take, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

