Bill Gates Is Dating Again -- And She's ALSO Super Rich!

Looks like Bill Gates is officially off the market!

According to DailyMail.com, the 67-year-old has found love in the arms of Paula Hurd (not pictured above, that’s ex-wife Melinda Gates), the widow of Mark Hurd, the former CEO of Oracle and Hewlett-Packard. And this romance might’ve been a long time coming because over the years the both of them have been spotted at several tennis tournaments over the years — something they both share a passion for. A friend of the couple said they are “inseparable”:

“They’re inseparable. They’ve been together over a year and she’s always described as a ‘mystery woman,’ but it’s no mystery to their inner circle that they’re in a romantic relationship.”

They go way back, too! Mark and Paula were pictured behind Bill in 2015 at a tennis match in California. It’s no surprise they were set up after they both became single, the 60-year-old is also a prominent Silicon Valley figure — she’s a former tech executive turned event planner, organizer, and philanthropist.

Related: Prince Harry’s Book Casting ‘Massive Shadow’ Over Coronation

Just like his ex, seems like he has a type!

Last month the Microsoft founder was linked to his new flame when they were spotted at the Men’s Singles Final together at the Australian Open in Melbourne. After the game, they traveled up to Sydney where they met with the Prime Minister and then took a romantic stroll around the city — making a stop at the famed Opera House. Photos of the pair were leaked online at the time but no one knew who Paula was, dubbing her Bill’s “mystery woman.” And just a few days after the trip he admitted he’d be open to romance again to the BBC!

Not so mysterious anymore!

Paula has two children whom she shares with her late husband, two daughters named Kathryn and Kelly. During his 27 year marriage to Melinda, Bill had three kids — two daughters and a son — Phoebe, Jennifer, and Rory.

News of Bill’s new romance comes just months after Melinda moved on with her new man, former reporter Jon Du Pre. Jon previously was a correspondent for Fox News in the late ’90s and early 2000s. And according to his LinkedIn at the time, the 63-year-old now works as a Strategic Communications Specialist. While most of his work has primarily been in broadcasting and video editing over the past three decades, he’s also ventured into writing.

Previously, the billionaire’s ex-wife spoke about how painful their split was in an interview with CBS:

“I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that. I gave every single piece of myself to this marriage. I was committed from the day we got engaged to the day I got out of it. It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

Reactions to Bill’s new girlfriend, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/TODAY/Daniel Deme/WENN.com]