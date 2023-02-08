Prince Harry's Spare Casting 'Massive Shadow' Over Coronation -- But Who's MOST Upset??

King Charles III will officially be crowned at his coronation in just three months, but his official ascension into his mother’s place is already getting overshadowed by his son!

As we’ve been following, Prince Harry has been hashing it out with his estranged family members for months now. The release of his tell-all Spare saw even more allegations levied against his relatives, only making the rift worse. Despite the family feud being messier than ever, the royals have been doing their best to ignore all the drama. Just days after Spare hit shelves, William, Princess Catherine, and King Charles all made public appearances — and dodged any mention of the book!

But surely all that royal blood is boiling behind the scenes, right? We mean, Buckingham Palace is preparing for one of the most historic events in decades. The last thing they want is to be battling Harry at the same time!

To get a better sense of how the royal rulers are doing, People spoke to several insiders on Wednesday who opened up about the fate of the family’s relationship and the upcoming coronation. For starters, one royal insider slammed the way the drama is already getting in the way of the regal ceremony, complaining:

“This is all so ghastly. Although there is sorrow because the Queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow.”

As for why none of the family members have chosen to speak out against the 38-year-old yet, royal correspondent Valentine Low told the outlet:

“They didn’t want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute. They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it. They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation.”

Interestingly, it’s not the new monarch who is most upset — it’s Prince William! A confidant close to the royal household claimed:

“William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down.”

The Prince of Wales probably took one of the biggest beatings in the memoir, so it makes sense why he would hold such a grudge!

But at the end of the day, it’s going to be up to Charles and Harry. Discussions are reportedly underway to work out some kind of reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so that’s hopeful!

That said, one insider noted there’s “fatigue” following the consequences of the brothers’ feud and a recognition that something (or someone) is going to have to bridge the divide among the men. And it won’t be an easy task, especially considering how stubborn Harry has been about wanting an apology before opening up to the idea of a reconciliation.

So, while some reports suggest a deal could be made to get the Cali residents to the UK for the festivities, others aren’t so sure. A source close to the Archewell founders insisted there’s been no movement toward amends and Harry’s initial position on the matter hasn’t changed. Bummer!

Sooo… Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate Middleton better be cooking up a hell of apology — otherwise we don’t see this reunion happening at all! When addressing his potential attendance at the coronation with ITV’s Tom Bradby earlier this year, Harry explained:

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

As simple as it might sound, it’s going to be way harder to achieve this kind of conversation, a source told the outlet:

“The problem is that [the Sussexes] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when ‘recollections vary,’ that’s quite difficult.”

The insider close to the royal household seems hopeful the ordeal will figure itself out, mostly because Charles will want his son to be there for his big moment, adding:

“It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it.”

They continued:

“He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Good point. It’ll always be mentioned in the annals of history — how one prince didn’t attend the coronation. It’ll be worse if they never reconcile, right? So it’s better to just nip it in the bud now! If he and Harry can find a way to see eye to eye again, that is…

As for royal historian Robert Lacey, he thinks all this talk about an apology is nonsense, arguing:

“It is almost insulting to ask, ‘When are they going to kiss and make up?’ There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about.”

While both parties have been able to set aside their differences in the past, the coronation would be the first major event since Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries and tell-all came out. It’s going to be a lot harder to forgive and forget after everything that was said, even just to maintain a certain public perception. So, it’s difficult to predict how this will play out! Thoughts? Do you think the royal family should be more open about their plans? Or is it better to keep quiet? Let us know (below).

