Bill Gates' Daughter Phoebe Has The BEST Response To Vile Racist Comments About Her Rumored Boyfriend!

Don’t come for Bill Gates‘ daughter!

Phoebe Gates, who is a student at Stanford University in NorCal right now, is bravely outspoken about women’s issues and reproductive rights in her public life. And in her private life, the 19-year-old tech scion isn’t afraid to break barriers and stand up for what she believes in — especially when the trolls come out!

It all started a few days ago, when the youngest child of the 66-year-old Microsoft mogul posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Stories. In the snap, Phoebe was spotted leaning in towards her partner in a sun-kissed shot, as he gives her a sweet, simple kiss on the cheek! So heartwarming! Take a look at the photo (below):

Awww!

But unfortunately, because this is 2022 and we can no longer have nice things, some terrible trolls fixated on the interracial nature of the rumored couple’s connection. Sadly, those people couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on Twitter with their takes on what should have been a sweet, romantic moment. Here were just a few of the disgusting, racist comments directed at Phoebe and her apparent partner late last week:

“Her net worth projected $130 Billion. I don’t think he is her equal or they are doing 50/50. Just my guess tho.” “Phoebe Gates has a black boyfriend, young brotha do not pull out … BE GREAT.” “Bro become a millionaire in a matter of seconds” “Now we know why Bill Gates been tellin’ his kids they ain’t gon inherit s**t” “This was the dream MLK spoke about” “He secured the bag” “He getting his reparations LMAO” “Bill about to smash a vase against the wall”

Despicable!!

Makes you weep for humanity, doesn’t it? Or maybe just for the losers that populate the internet… Sigh… Phoebe didn’t react directly on the unwelcome commentary, and she just let it ride for a few days. But on Tuesday evening, she returned to her IG Stories with a second snap showing off her rumored BF. And it makes a statement. AND it’s even cuter!

The teen was in London this week with her mom, Melinda, who was seen at the Wimbledon tennis tournament a few days back. And in this new snap, Phoebe made sure to make her feelings known from across the pond! As you can see (below), the tech daughter was dressed exquisitely and rocked a Chanel bag on her arm while looking SO in love as she cuddled up to her handsome beau:

What now, trolls?!?!

The best revenge is living well, they say. And apparently the best response to racist trolls is to keep living your best life no matter what racists online have to say about it! Good for Phoebe and her man!! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

