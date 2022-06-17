Bill Gates’ Youngest Daughter Poses In Teensy Bikini For VERY Good Cause!

Bill Gates’ youngest daughter Phoebe is using her platform (and a bikini picture) for good!

On Thursday, the 19-year-old college student took to Instagram to share a picture of herself sporting a white bikini while slamming the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. As you most likely know, an opinion draft signed by Justice Samuel Alito leaked last month, showing that the court will most likely overturn the landmark case protecting abortion rights. While the final decision has not been made, things are not looking good as most of the Justices are all in favor of the opinion — meaning it is more imperative now than ever before for everyone to speak up and protest this decision.

Related: Bill Gates Still Thinks He & Melinda Had ‘A Great Marriage’ Despite Divorce!

And Phoebe is making sure her followers see her important message on the bikini image loud and clear, writing next to the stunning shot:

“My Body My Choice”

Hell yes! She went on to elaborate her thoughts in a poignant caption, saying:

“I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it. Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right.”

She also shared the same snap on Instagram Stories, adding:

“What’s up-I’m here to say that bodily autonomy is a human right. Did you know that 50% of all women are denied bodily autonomy?”

We are glad to see Phoebe is using her platform for such a good cause. You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

[Image via MEGA/WENN,Phoebe Gates/Instagram]