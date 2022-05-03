Bill Gates Still Thinks He & Melinda Had 'A Great Marriage' Despite Divorce... Compare That To What SHE Thinks!

Has Bill Gates been paying attention to anything his ex-wife Melinda Gates has said about their marriage?! It doesn’t sound like it!

The billionaire recently sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times, and during the conversation, he let some very noteworthy comments about the state of his love life drop. For starters, the Microsoft co-founder revealed that, while he believes in marriage, he’ll never marry anyone again — his 57-year-old ex was the only woman worthy of his hand in marriage!

On becoming a single man again, Bill explained:

“Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce.”

The exes share Jennifer, 26, Rory, 22, and Phoebe, 19, FYI. It sounds like they were a big reason the couple stayed together as long as they did, and once they were all off to college and beyond, the parents had a hard look at their relationship and decided to go their separate ways in May 2021. Melinda has already been pretty open about why she felt it was necessary to divorce Bill, but he seems to have a totally different opinion. The businessman remarkably doesn’t think anything was wrong with his marriage! He told the outlet:

“But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else.”

He’d do it all again just the same, too.

“I’d marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage.”

Um, wow. Just wow.

We suppose it’s not that surprising that the 66-year-old sees no flaws in the things he did while married, but it’s astonishing to hear him chat so openly about having no regrets! We mean, he already admitted to having an affair. Does he really think that makes for a “great marriage”?? Melinda certainly didn’t!!

In March, the former computer scientist and general manager at Microsoft revealed in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings that she lost trust in her husband over the years. On why she felt it was time to go her own way, she shared:

“It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”

As mentioned, there was the infidelity. There were also reports that Gates had pursued many other women he worked with over the years. On top of all of that, it was revealed that he had a concerningly friendly relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Yuck. Oh, and Bill also had an “arrangement” to spend a (supposedly non-romantic) weekend away with his ex Ann Winblad every year. And to think he wouldn’t change a thing…

All of this weighed heavily on the mom of three towards the end of her romance. She told Gayle that she cried “a lot of tears for many days” following the breakup, but that it wasn’t always tears of sadness — sometimes she was just plain angry, she expressed:

“That’s part of the grieving process. You’re grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime.”

You can hear more of her comments on the nuptials (below)!

Two very opposite takes on the same marriage! Guess that makes sense, though, they did break up for not being on the same page after all!

In May 2021, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-founders announced:

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

They finalized their divorce settlement in August after not having a prenuptial agreement. It was an amicable decision, the investor, with a net worth of $129 billion, explained to The Sunday Times:

“We spent some time coming up with a fair settlement that we both signed.”

Recognizing their privilege, he insisted that most of the settlement would be used for charity endeavors, noting:

“But neither of us was facing any real reduction in our consumption. It was more about, ‘OK, I’ll have X billion to give away, you’ll have Y billion to give away.’ It was about the causes.”

He also added about their children’s inheritance:

“We’re very lucky people. I feel sorry for when people have super limited resources under any circumstance. And that’s not our situation. We can be reasonably generous to the kids, but the vast majority of the money will go to philanthropy.”

Hmm. Thoughts on Bill's very positive reflection of his marriage?? It sounds like they're talking about two different relationships, tbh.

