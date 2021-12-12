Billie Eilish Does Double Duty Hosting & Performing On Saturday Night Live -- Highlights HERE!

Billie Eilish came through in a big way on Saturday Night Live this week!

The superstar pulled double duty on the show, working both as the host rocking the opening monologue and performing in skits and as the musician performing two of her own songs! So talented!

The talented recording artist wowed from the very start of Saturday night’s brand new episode, landing jokes and setting the tone in the opening monologue, as you can see (below):

And she didn’t stop there, either!

The talented 19-year-old Los Angeles-born star did her thing in those aforementioned two musical performances, giving off major moody vibes in Male Fantasy (below):

Wow!!

And then she put it down in a beautiful way for Happier Than Ever, too (below):

Love it!

Billie wasn’t the only highlight from last night’s show, though.

For one, Kate McKinnon surprised everyone with a return — and a Dr. Fauci spoof — in the show’s holiday message cold open:

Ha! Love it!

Ch-ch-check out some of the rest of the show’s skits and highlights (below), too:

Amazing!

That TikTok spoof video is particularly funny — really well done, really observant to some of the best (and the worst!) of that site, and really original relative to what SNL usually does. Love it!

