Billie Eilish Opens Up About Tattoos She Once Said Fans Would NEVER See!

The changes keep coming for Billie Eilish!

A year after declaring that fans would “never” see her tattoos, the pop superstar admitted she spoke too soon, and now has no issues with letting the public in on her body ink!

In the fifth installment of her Same Interview video series with Vanity Fair, which has seen the songstress answer the same questions on the same date for the past five years, Billie confessed she’s changed her ‘tude about keeping her tats a secret. In 2020, she told the mag:

“I did get a tattoo, but you’ll never see it.”

But after watching the video playback during the October 18 sit-down, the Happier Than Ever hitmaker admitted she “lied again,” then proceeded to open up about her body art.

She shared:

“I have three tattoos now. I have one [on my chest] that says ‘Eilish.’ Yes, I love myself.”

Gesturing toward the right side of her rib cage, she added:

“I have one here — big boy here.”

Fans have definitely seen glimpses of the “big boy” Billie’s referring to in her British Vogue photoshoot and at the 2021 Met Gala earlier this year.

The Grammy winner went on to show off a new design on her left wrist, telling the camera:

“And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called ‘Fairyopolis.’ They’re like my little guardian angel fairies.”

S’cute!

While she doesn’t plan on being tattooed from head to toe, Billie admitted she’s not done inking herself up yet. She teased:

“No, I’m not gonna be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like I’m in a good zone with them… Give me a little more time and then I’ll get another one.”

The California native hasn’t just changed on the outside over the past year. Later in the chat, Billie confessed she feels way less pressure than she did earlier in her career because “tons of people hate” her now.

When asked again if she feels pressure, the musician explained:

“I feel a lot of pressure, but I would also say that back then [in the earlier years of her career], I was more loved. I was pretty overall loved, I would say, to be honest. I was scared because I wanted to keep that love… Now, like tons of people hate me so I’m not worried anymore. I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, well, if you like me, you like me, if you don’t, you don’t.'”

We love that mentality!

Watch her interview (below) to see how else Billie has grown over the past year.

[Image via Vanity Fair]