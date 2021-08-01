Billie Eilish Gets Real About Having A ‘Terrible Relationship With My Body’

Billie Eilish struggles with insecurities just like everyone else.

Speaking with The Guardian, the 19-year-old singer opened up about not always being happy with her outward appearance — especially when she compares herself to others on social media. She told the publication:

“I see people online, looking like I’ve never looked. And immediately I am like, ‘Oh my God, how do they look like that?’ I know the ins and outs of this industry, and what people actually use in photos, and I actually know what looks real can be fake. Yet I still see it and go, ‘Oh God.’ That makes me feel really bad.”

The Grammy winner quickly added:

“I’m obviously not happy with my body…but who is? I mean, I’m very confident in who I am, and I’m very happy with my life.”

When she stepped into the spotlight in 2019, Billie quickly became known for her oversized pieces and neon green hair. Recently, Eilish showed off a completely different look on the cover of British Vogue when she posed in a 1940s boudoir photo shoot. The Bad Guy hitmaker looked absolutely stunning in a blush corset. And while fans loved seeing the performer celebrate her body, Billie explained how she always relied on baggy clothes to hide her shape when performing in front of a large audience:

“When I’m on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body. Because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything — they can be really unflattering. In pictures, they look like I don’t even know what. I just completely separate the two. Because I have such a terrible relationship with my body like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate. Then you get a paparazzi picture taken when you were running to the door and had just put anything on, and didn’t know the picture’s being taken, and you just look how you look, and everyone’s like, ‘Fat!’”

FYI, Eilish is seemingly hinting at the incident last year when she was photographed without her usual attire and was unfortunately body-shamed by the haters on social media. The star went on to point out how weird it is that her body tends to be such a point of conversation, saying:

“We only need bodies to eat and walk around and poop. We only need them to survive. It’s ridiculous that anybody even cares about bodies at all. Like, why? Why do we care? You know, when you really think about it?”

She has a point! Thoughts on Billie’s candid discussion about public perception and body confidence? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Billie Eilish/Instagram]