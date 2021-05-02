Billie Eilish STUNS In Sexy Corset Look For British Vogue: ‘I Feel More Like A Woman’

Billie Eilish embraces a completely different look in her British Vogue cover shoot!

On Sunday, the 19-year-old singer demolished the internet when she ditched her usual loose-fitting attire and appeared in several sexy ensembles that included some pink and flesh-color lingerie sets. Ch-ch-check out the stunning images taken by Craig McDean (below):

Related: Billie Eilish’s New Boyfriend Revealed?

DAYUM!!!!

It is definitely Billie like we have never seen before, and social media users could not agree more! Ch-ch-check out some of the reactions (below):

being a billie stan is so stressful like she’s really just leaving us with these vogue cover pics, she didn’t even warn us or at least leave us breathing exercises. miss eilish this isn’t acceptable pic.twitter.com/7NbPawTwv4 — summer (@ilywasapromise) May 2, 2021

I love to see artists evolve lets goooo Billie. — Diamond White (@diamondwhite) May 2, 2021

CAN I JUST SAY THAT @billieeilish FOR VOGUE LOOKS AMAZING OMG — coco ✿ kate’s gf || SMAU ???? (@louist91ily) May 2, 2021

Billie Eilish continues to drop my jaw every time ????❤️ #BillieEilish — Shahem (@ShahemMohamad) May 2, 2021

i think i’m in love with billie eilish — kristen mcatee (@KristenMcAtee) May 2, 2021

In the accompanying interview, the Grammy winner opened up about how she feels “more like a woman” with this new era of music and style. But while she loves the vibe, Eilish still expects some backlash for her cinched waist and body positivity messages. She explained:

“My thing is that I can do whatever I want. It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Hell yeah!

Even more so, the pop sensation wants to feel “empowered” no matter what she wears and does not want to hear any judgement from the public:

“Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore. If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are hoes, and f**k it, y’know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”

The conservation comes shortly after the release of Eilish’s new track, Your Power, which she described as an “open letter to people who take advantage — mostly men.” She detailed how the perspective of the song is one she didn’t understand until recently, saying:

“I used to not understand why age mattered. And, of course, you feel like that when you’re young because you’re the oldest you’ve ever been. People forget that you can grow up and realize shit was fucked up when you were younger.”

Eilish continued:

“You can always be taken advantage of. That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape — girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m the victim here?’ It’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralizing to be in that position of thinking you know so much, and then you realize, ‘I’m being abused right now.’”

Then, the songwriter mentioned how she had been abused and taken advantage of when she was younger. While she does not go into detail, Billie still recognizes the criticism she will face for sharing her story along with the mature photos (above):

“‘You’re going to complain about being taken advantage of as a minor, but then you’re going to show your boobs?’ Yes, I am, motherfucker! I’m going to because there’s no excuse.”

Wow… What are your thoughts on the Vogue interview with the songstress? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN]