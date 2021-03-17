Billie Eilish Says Goodbye To Her Neon Green Hair & Hello To A STUNNING New 'Do -- LOOK!

It’s a new era for Billie Eilish in more ways than one!

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old singer officially said goodbye to her neon-green roots and hello to a new platinum blonde hairstyle. Eilish posted a clip on Instagram from what appeared to be a set of a photoshoot or music video. In the six-second shot, the Grammy winner did a dramatic hair flip to debut the voluminous, blonde ‘do. It also looked like she got some shagged bangs, too!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The singer first teased the hair transformation, writing “can you guess what color?” on her Instagram Stories before uploading the big reveal:

But the glam photo she posted to her grid:

It’s definitely a huge change for the Bury A Friend musician, both in color and aesthetic. While it may’fve come as a surprise to some, many of her fans have actually been anticipating the next style chapter for a bit. In December, she hinted at plans to switch up her signature look and enter “a new era” following the release of her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

Followers were sure the pop sensation would have flaunted it at the Grammys over the weekend, but she showed up in her usual green getup. However, per Pop Buzz, some theorized that Eilish had already dyed her hair and wore a wig and a ton of hats just to hide it.

Either way, fans seem to love the style as they’ve been blowing up the comments section with love and support. Not going to lie it does look fabulous! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Billie Eilish/Instagram]