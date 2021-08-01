Jonah Hill Flaunts New Tattoo Celebrating Body Positivity!

Jonah Hill has some fresh new ink!

On Sunday, the 37-year-old actor hopped on Instagram to share a photo of himself showing off a new back tattoo that is all about body positivity. According to Entertainment Tonight, the design was inspired by the hand gesture logo of the water sports apparel company Body Glove. Hill apparently switched out the word “glove” to “love” in his tattoo and changed the “rock on” hand symbol to an “I love you” sign. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Love it! Plenty of loved ones and fans swarmed the comments section to share their support for his symbolic art, including his momma Sharon Feldstein who wrote:

“I love this and I love you.”

So sweet!

Jonah’s tattoo comes after he shared a powerful message about finally learning to love his body after facing years of insecurities. He wrote alongside a paparazzi shot of him surfing and shirtless:

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

Hell yeah! What do you think of Jonah’s awesome new tattoo? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]