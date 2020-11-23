Billie Lourd FINALLY Shows Unseen Baby Bump Photo After Hiding Her Entire Pregnancy!

Billie Lourd used the pandemic to keep her entire pregnancy under wraps, only revealing back in September that she and Austen Rydell had welcomed their first child, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell.

A lovely surprise to be sure, but that means we missed the entire baby bump watch!

Photo: Lala Kent Strips Nude For Pregnancy Pic

Thankfully the American Horror Story star has ya covered as she released a single photo from a pregnancy shoot just to give us all an idea.

In the pic, Billie looks just divinely happy in a way that you won’t be able to resist. Seriously, look!

Awww!

That comes a month after gurl teased us with a beautiful bit of nostalgia, posting instead a photo of the late, great Carrie Fisher pregnant with her!

Double Awww!

We don’t know if Billie will choose to show any more pics of her pregnancy OR of Kingston, but we’ll be happy to see any of it. SO HAPPY FOR YOU, GURL!

[Image via Billie Lourd/Instagram.]