Lala Kent Bares It All In Naked Pregnancy Snap!

Of all of 2020’s insane trends, we didn’t expect the nude pregnancy IG photo op to take off like it has.

Taking a page out of Emily Ratajkowski’s book, a preggers Lala Kent took to Instagram to show off her baby bump… and, well, the rest of her, too! The reality star bared all — and we mean ALL — posing for a nude selfie in her closet, showing off her beautiful growing belly.

Lala captioned the shot:

“My thirst traps look different these days”

Yeah, no kidding!

The 30-year-old first announced her pregnancy with fiancé Randall Emmett on her podcast back in September. Earlier this week, the Give Them Lala host shared the first look at Baby Emmett, who already has her own IG account — “givethemlalababy” — while still in the womb! Lala posted a sonogram to that account’s Stories with the caption, “I love you, baby girl.”

Previously, the Bravo personality revealed to Us Weekly some parenting advice she received from a surprising source — Megan Fox. The pair spent time together on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Randall is producing. Lala shared the mother-of-three’s words of wisdom, saying:

“I love Megan because she’s, like, so into the Earth. The advice she gave me is the second that it is born, I need to have its chart read so that I know how my baby is going to look at me and I can deal with that baby accordingly. I’m actually super into it. I’m doing it. That’s cool.”

LOLz. Well, we’re looking at an Aries or a Taurus for the couple’s April baby, so this info is definitely crucial!

Kent isn’t the only pregnant Vanderpump Rules cast member — in fact, at this point, most of the cast (past and present) seems to be expecting! Lala’s ex-friend Scheana Shay recently announced her own pregnancy. This week, Scheana posted about her gender reveal party, of which she will announce the results next Wednesday. Shay also fell out with pregnant VPR alum Stassi Schroeder, so she wasn’t in attendance, but Brittany Cartwright — who is ALSO pregnant — did turn up for the to-do.

Shay’s pregnancy news comes months after revealing her miscarriage, which sadly played a role in the demise of her friendship with Lala. During an appearance on the No Filter With Zack Peter podcast, she explained:

“I said, ‘I need you. Can you come over?’ And [Lala] said, ‘I can’t right now because I have dinner. Can I check on you later?’ And I’m like, I don’t need you later. Later my boyfriend will be here. I need you now. And she even said in the text message that she sent me — which, this is just so Lala — she said she was there for me that day in the same capacity as my mother. And the fact that she thinks she is up there with my mom is just a whole new low for her.”

While the circumstances of their failed friendship is VERY sad, hopefully both women are able to move on and enjoy new motherhood in peace. And maybe their babies can be friends? Wishing all these VPR mommas the best of luck!

