Billie Lourd Just Had A Baby — And Jamie Lee Curtis’ Reaction Is HILARIOUS!

Another quarantine baby has arrived, and this one was a total surprise!

Just a few months after announcing their engagement, Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell broke some major news with us all! On Thursday night, the American Horror Story star announced via Instagram that they had welcomed their first child together, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, along with the sweetest photo of his little feet.

The baby news was obviously a major shock to fans, as the pair had given zero indication that they were expecting, and the 28-year-old had not been seen out with a growing bump at any point in the last few months.

BTW, take a look at the cute announcement snap (below):

Not only was the public shocked, but many of her former co-stars and friends, too. Jamie Lee Curtis, who appeared on Scream Queens with Billie, summed up our feelings exactly:

“WAIT WHAT????”

There was even a little reunion of the FOX series in the comments beyond Curtis’ message! Emma Roberts, who is currently expecting her own baby boy with beau Garrett Hedlund, wrote:

“Screaming!!! Love you guys so much”

Lea Michele made it clear she had been in on the secret news, noting that she, Billie, and Emma were all boy moms:

“He’s finally here! So happy for you! Boy moms! @emmaroberts”

Her fellow Booksmart stars also chimed in, with director Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, and Diana Silvers writing respectively:

Olivia: “I love you Kingston!!!!!!” Beanie: “MAZEL tov” Kaitlyn: “CONGRATS BILLLIE. IM CRYING” Diana: “WHATT!!!!!! OH MY GOD BILLIE YES WOW AUSTYN WOW!!’ CONGRATS YOU GUYS. AUSTEN** wooow!!!”

Other celebs who sent best wishes included Robin Williams‘ daughter Zelda Williams, Matthew Morrison, Andy Cohen, and more! Take a look at additional top reactions from fans (below):

“And Billie Lourd just broke the internet. Congrats, Queen.” “Grandma and g grandma would have loved him like no other. Congratulations #jedi” “Oh my goodness congratulations!!! So happy for you lovely” “What! You were pregnant?!” “These toes make me feel like we’re gonna be ok” “Omfg, no wonder you’ve been so silent on social media.”

Lourd did not provide additional details beyond his name, which seemingly includes a tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher, but we hope to see a snap of his face or learn more soon.

Many congratulations again to Billie and Austen!!

