Shocking Leaked Billy Ray Cyrus Fight Started As Argument Over NICKI MINAJ!!!

The layers of Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ugly divorce just keep unfolding.

As we’ve been following, some pretty vile audio recordings were leaked of the Old Town Road singer TEARING into his estranged wife Firerose. In addition to calling her a “selfish f**king bitch,” a “dumbass,” and an assortment of other heinous jabs, the 62-year-old took aim at his ex-wife Tish Cyrus, her two eldest kids Brandi and Trace, and seemingly Miley Cyrus. You can catch up on all of that nastiness in the full recording (below):

In the shocking audio, Billy Ray is seemingly irritated over being late to some sort of performance… And we now know what that performance was. And it makes the whole thing even stranger.

Related: Scott Disick Gets Candid About Life Of Drugs, Alcohol, & Strippers In Shocking Kardashians Reveal!

According to a source via Us Weekly on Thursday, Billy Ray ripped into Firerose over a Nicki Minaj concert! Yes, you read that right… All that hate and vitriol over the Barbie World rapper. Apparently, he was “presented with the offer to be a surprise guest” at one of her concerts earlier this year, but Firerose didn’t want him to go:

“He was really excited about it and couldn’t wait for the opportunity. But Firerose didn’t want him to take the offer because the next morning she had a meeting that she wanted him to attend with her and she wanted them to get a good night’s sleep.”

Sorry, what? He was going to be a guest with Nicki, and his wife said, nah let’s get some rest?? For a MEETING???

According to the source, the Achy Breaky Heart crooner promised he’d return home in time to be able to attend the meeting, but Firerose still “wasn’t happy.” The insider claimed:

“She started a fight with Billy Ray and even got physical, hitting him. Billy eventually gave in and agreed not to perform at the Nicki concert. He wanted to cool off and so he decided to go sleep out in a cabin in the backyard of their Tennessee home which he also uses as his music room.”

However, she allegedly followed him out there and “picked the lock” to confront him about removing himself from their argument:

“Firerose was upset he did that so she started recording on her phone and picked the lock of the cabin which is when the audio can be heard of him going off on her. It had just become too much at that point. He isn’t proud of the things he said but she had just pushed him past his boiling point.”

Look, we’ve all heard the audio. Billy Ray was absolutely over the line, and there’s no way to save face here… Probably why he didn’t even try in his first statement about it. We mean, even if he was in the right, you lose the argument when you start to scream at someone like that — and attack your damn family besides! Now the source claims she “got physical” with him prior to that, but still… there’s a way to respond, and this wasn’t it.

BTW, regarding that claim? A second insider vehemently denies Firerose was responsible for “any sort of physical violence” in their relationship. They told the outlet:

“It’s unfortunate that the real abuser continues to spin his story. These allegations from him came out after she shared her truth [in early filings] which then caused his story to grow and evolve.”

This is a LOT. Things NEVER should have escalated to the point they got over a Nicki Minaj concert… That’s just… We have no words.

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Lil Nas X/YouTube, Firerose/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]