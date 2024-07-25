Scott Disick Gets REALLY Candid About His Life Of Drugs, Alcohol, & Strippers In Shocking Kardashians Reveal!

Scott Disick is giving a remarkably honest characterization of the life he’s led for the past fifteen or so years… which Kourtney Kardashian no doubt knows all too well…

This week’s new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu marked the season finale, and the fam spent it with Scott looking back on his life and re-evaluating his health as a 41-year-old. As part of that re-evaluation, he went in for something called a Horvath Test. Basically, that’s used to determine someone’s “biologic age” according to their health — and not their birthdate.

Scott wasn’t the only family member to go in for the test. Kim Kardashian, little sis Khloé, and momager Kris Jenner all did the tests, too! And their results were pretty positive. Kim, who is 43, got results saying her health is that of a 34-year-old. Khloé, who was 39 at the time of the test, came in at 28. And Kris, who is 68, logged a 62-year-old reading on the scale. But as for Scott, who is 41?? Well, his Horvath Test came back at… 41!

Dr. Matt Dawson of TruDiagnostic did the test for Scott and all the KarJenner women. And when Scott’s biologic age came back the same as his actual age, the doc explained:

“Your biologic age is the same as your calendar age. Usually what that means is in your past, you’ve probably not focused on health as much as now.”

In the understatement of the year, Scott replied:

“Yeah, there was probably 10, 15 years there when I was, uh…”

Uh, yeah, no kidding…

But before he could finish that thought, Khloé jumped in:

“…doing things he shouldn’t be doing.”

To which Scott acknowledged:

“I was going pretty heavy in the drugs.”

And then it was Kim’s turn to jump in!! The SKIMS mogul clarified for Scott:

“Drugs and alcohol.”

Lord Disick nodded and agreed with that addition, too:

“Yeah drugs and alcohol were a big, big…”

And it STILL wasn’t over!! Khloé interrupted him again, with the Revenge Body host adding:

“Strippers.”

To which Scott again was forced to agree:

“Strippers were involved.”

And it STILL wasn’t over!! Khloé added on more line:

“Prostitutes.”

But Scott debated that one! He said instead:

“Prostitutes, not really. Fifteen years of really beating myself down.”

Trying to bring things back to a positive about how Scott’s biologic age really isn’t all that bad, Khloé concluded:

“That’s fantastic because we didn’t really know where this was gonna go for Scott.”

And Scott agreed wholeheartedly:

“Yeah, I thought it was gonna be real bad.”

TBH, we did, too. Are you guys surprised that Scott has the biologic age of a 41-year-old?! After some of the stuff he’s gotten into in the past, we thought it would have been WAY higher than that. Ya know??

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN]