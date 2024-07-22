Shocking Reason Billy Ray Cyrus Doesn't Want To Let Firerose Inside House To Collect Her Things Amid Split!

Billy Ray Cyrus doesn’t want Firerose stepping FOOT inside his home! And he claims there’s a good reason why!

As the estranged spouses continue to battle out their divorce, the latest update reveals that the Achy Breaky Heart crooner doesn’t feel great about his ex coming to pick up her things unsupervised… Because he fears she might try and snag a few items that don’t belong to her!

Related: Gypsy Rose’s Baby Daddy Ken Urker’s TikTok Banned After Claims He’s Hooking Up With Men!

In court docs obtained by TMZ on Monday, Firerose claimed she got approval to go pick up her belongings on May 29, but that her ex’s legal team informed her Billy Ray went ahead and put all her stuff in a storage unit. But she claims when she accessed the storage unit, there were a few items unaccounted for — and so she now wants to go to the home to search for them… WITHOUT the Hannah Montana star present. But that’s where things get tricky…

Billy Ray raised concerns over not knowing specifically what the 37-year-old would be searching for and that she’d potentially take some of his or his kids’ personal items. And why? He claims Firerose has a history of burglary!

Whoa!

You see, the Australian singer was arrested back in 2016, and she recently opened up about it during an interview with Page Six. She claimed she was struggling with drug addiction at the time and the arrest offered her a “second chance of life.” The outlet reported her initial charges of residential burglary were reduced to trespassing. She told the outlet:

“I did not rob anybody, and the court recognized I was not a criminal, I was a drug addict.”

According to In Touch, Billy Ray did NOT know of the arrest prior to the article coming out, and the 62-year-old now doesn’t want her in his home unsupervised. He’s asked the court to order Firerose to provide a detailed list of everything she’s missing and would look for if she were to be let into his residence BEFORE they grant her access.

Considering he previously claimed she was accessing his bank account without his consent after the breakup, it’s clear just what he thinks about Firerose’s trustworthiness. Yeesh! This divorce just keeps getting nastier and nastier!

Thoughts?? Let us hear ‘em in the comments down below!

[Images via Firerose/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]