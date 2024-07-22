Gypsy Rose's Baby Daddy Ken Urker's TikTok Gets Banned After Vicious Fight Over Claims That He's Hooking Up With Men!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s baby daddy Ken Urker has seemingly been banned from TikTok after going OFF on various users over claims he’s bisexual!

The drama first began a week ago when true crime junkie @AshTooTrippy claimed to have gotten a tip from someone who’d allegedly been hooking up with Ken. For weeks now, Ken’s been facing rumors about his sexuality and claims he’s on Grindr, and this social media sleuth believed she’d finally cracked the case. The TikToker claimed “somebody who has met up with Ken a few times” had “contacted” her wanting people to know that “Ken is bi and Ken is sleeping with people unprotected.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Spills All In First Interview After Pregnancy News

While she didn’t provide the man’s identity or share any proof, she insisted the claims seemed legit to her and that the man was just a “regular” person not looking for anything by spilling this tea — except to make sure Gypsy and the baby weren’t in harm’s way due to all the alleged unprotected sex.

The video made its way onto Ken’s feed shortly after it was posted, and he was HEATED! Hitting back at the allegations, Ken was seen commenting:

“All this is proof of is you’re an idiot”

Ash then went live, and Ken joined in, writing:

“You ready for me to wipe the floor with you?”

And:

“I’ll own any of you”

Jeez!

He went on to comment on several more posts, writing things such as, “Even I can’t wait to see these ‘facts,'” and, “Post proof. I beg you.” He also responded to other people’s comments, calling them “dumb” and idiots. Given the amount of replies, several people speculated that Gypsy was the one actually posting on behalf of her boyfriend.

Ken’s social media chaos came to an abrupt stop sometime late last week when his account (@realkenurker) was seemingly banned! His page can no longer be found on the platform. And this came after many of the people he was attacking, including the original poster, reported him for violating community guidelines.

Damn!!!

Ch-ch-check out some of the comments that led to his removal from the platform (below):

Plus, here’s the OG video with the allegations HERE.

All that said, it’s possible the soon-to-be father returned to the platform over the weekend using a new page, although it’s unclear if it’s the real deal. There is a new account (see HERE) under his name that has 11k followers so far and has been posting tons of pictures of the couple. But with so many copycat accounts floating around, we’ll have to wait for some definitive proof that this is the real guy.

For the record, it likely wouldn’t be a dealbreaker for Gypsy if Ken was bi. She’s been honest about experimenting with women while she served time behind bars for orchestrating her mother’s murder. But it’s clearly an accusation Ken does NOT want out there right now! So, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled to see if he goes off on anyone else!

Apparently, @AshTooTrippy is planning to share some of her proof soon, so this drama may only just be starting! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Lifetime/YouTube & Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram]